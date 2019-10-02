Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

He also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not objecting immediately when Donald Trump called him "father of the nation".

PTI

Updated:October 2, 2019, 9:22 PM IST
'If Majority Community in India Becomes Communal...': Digvijaya Singh Sounds Alert on Radicalisation of Hindus
File photo of senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. (Image: Twitter)

Indore: Radicalisation of Hindus is as dangerous as that of Muslims, veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said here on Wednesday.

He also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not objecting immediately when Donald Trump called him "father of the nation".

In Pakistan, the majority community has been communalised and if the same happens in India, it would be dangerous for the country, he said.

Singh was speaking at a function to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi here.

"You all must have heard Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's speech at the UN General Assembly where he spoke about Islamophobia and radicalisation of Muslims. "Against this backdrop, there is talk of radicalisation of Hindus. Radicalisation of Hindus is equally

dangerous," the senior Congress leader said.

"Communalisation of the majority population has taken place in Pakistan...Likewise, if the majority community in India becomes communal, it would be difficult to save the country from its ill-effects," the Rajya Sabha member added.

"I find it strange that the people who follow the same ideology which led to killing of Mahatma Gandhi are asking their workers to take out a march in every village for a month," the 72-year-old leader said, referring to the BJP's `Gandhi Sankalp Padyatra'.

"I want to know whether Gandhian philosophy or the philosophy of (Nathuram) Godse, the killer of the Mahatma, and (Madhav Sadashiv) Golwalkar, the second RSS chief, would be presented during these marches," Singh said. The Congress leader also said that Prime Minister

Narendra Modi should have stopped US president Donald Trump immediately when the latter called him father of the nation at an event in Houston.

"If Modi had a little bit of respect for the Mahatma, he would have immediately said to the US president that he does not accept the title father of the nation," Singh said, speaking to reporters later.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
