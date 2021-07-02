If Minister Not Good, PM Will Take Care, Courts Can't Do Anything: SC on Plea Against V K Singh

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea that alleged that union minister V K Singh committed a breach of oath by giving statements with regard to India's official position on the LAC with China, saying if a minister is not good it is for the prime minister to take care, courts can't do anything. A bench of Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices AS Bopanna and Hrishikesh Roy dismissed the plea filed by petitioner Chandrasekaran Ramasamy, a Tamil Nadu resident who claims to be a scientist. At the outset, the bench said, If you don't like a statement by a minister then does it mean you will file a petition and ask him to be removed." The bench said, If a minister is not good it is for the prime minister to take care. Courts can't do anything. The bench told the petitioner that it appears you are a scientist, then you must use your energies to do something for the country. We are dismissing it, it said. The plea has sought a direction to the Centre to "declare that Union minister Gen (retd) V K Singh committed a breach of his oath" by his alleged remarks on India's position on the border row with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

