'If Mumbai Doesn't Take Restrictions Seriously...': Maha CM Takes Serious Note of Laxity in Covid Behaviour

Upset to see the laxity being shown by Mumbaikars which led to the heavy vehicular traffic in the city, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday warned of imposing stricter rules in Mumbai again if people does not follow the restrictions seriously to combat the further spread of coronavirus infection.

“I looked at the traffic today, and cross-checked my speech made last night. I rechecked if I had said that all restrictions are to be lifted. If Mumbai doesn’t take the restrictions seriously, we will have to impose stricter rules for the city," Thackeray said while speaking in suburban Bandra at the inauguration of the trial run of two Metro lines and bhoomipujan of the elevated road and vehicular underpass to connect the airport.

When completed, these projects will put Mumbai on a faster pace amid the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic, he added.

The Maharashtra government on Sunday extended the lockdown-like curbs in the state till June 15 and said relaxations will be granted depending on the Covid-19 positivity rate and availability of oxygen beds.

The Chief Minister had said that he was taking a district-wise review of the coronavirus situation and curbs will be made stricter where the numbers are on the rise, while some relaxation will be given where the case count is on the decline.

He also said that imposing restrictions on people was the most unsavory thing to do, but it was necessary for their health and welfare.

(with inputs from PTI)

