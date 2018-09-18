English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
If Muslims Not Welcome, It is Not Hindutva, Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
The RSS Sarsanghchalak also spoke on how the organisation aims at uniting the entire society.
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat speaks on the 2nd day at the event titled 'Future of Bharat: An RSS perspective', in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: Seeking to define how RSS works and allaying apprehensions of minorities in the country, Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said "inclusivity" is an essential part of the right-wing organisation and that if Muslims are not welcome in a Hindu nation, it is not 'Hindutva'. He also emphasised on how the organisation believes in the power of the Constitution.
Speaking on the second day of a three-day conclave that is being organised by the RSS at Delhi's Vigyan Bhavan, Bhagwat said, "A 'Hindu Rashtra' doesn't mean there's no place for Muslims. The day it becomes so, it won't be Hindutva. Hindutva talks about one world family."
Bhagwat also narrated an instance of felicitating Sir Syed Ahmed by Arya Samaj in 1880s at Lahore. He said that when Sir Syed was introduced as the first lawyer from the Muslim community, he took umbrage on being introduced as such.
The RSS Sarsanghchalak also spoke on how the organisation aims at uniting the entire society.
Coming to politics, Bhagwat asserted that the organisation never asks its volunteers to work for any particular party but does advise them to back those working in the national interest.
Bhagwat's comments sought to distinguish between its functioning and the work of the BJP, which is seen to be ideologically affiliated to the organisation with many top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, having an RSS background.
He said there is a perception that the RSS plays a key role in the functioning of a particular party, a reference to the BJP, because of the presence of many of its workers in that organisation, but it is wrong.
"We never ask swayamsevak (volunteer) to work for a particular party, we do ask them to back those working in national interest. RSS keeps away from politics but has views on issues of national interest," Bhagwat said.
He said the Sangh believes the centre of power should remain as envisaged in the Constitution and that it considers it wrong if it is not so.
On the first day of the three-day conclave "Bhavishya Ka Bharat -- An RSS Perspective" on Monday, Bhagwat said the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) does not seek domination and is indifferent to who comes to power.
Bhagwat launched an unprecedented outreach in a bid to allay apprehensions about its ideology on Monday and had asserted that RSS is "most democratic" and not dictatorial.
Speaking on the second day of a three-day conclave that is being organised by the RSS at Delhi's Vigyan Bhavan, Bhagwat said, "A 'Hindu Rashtra' doesn't mean there's no place for Muslims. The day it becomes so, it won't be Hindutva. Hindutva talks about one world family."
Bhagwat also narrated an instance of felicitating Sir Syed Ahmed by Arya Samaj in 1880s at Lahore. He said that when Sir Syed was introduced as the first lawyer from the Muslim community, he took umbrage on being introduced as such.
The RSS Sarsanghchalak also spoke on how the organisation aims at uniting the entire society.
Coming to politics, Bhagwat asserted that the organisation never asks its volunteers to work for any particular party but does advise them to back those working in the national interest.
Bhagwat's comments sought to distinguish between its functioning and the work of the BJP, which is seen to be ideologically affiliated to the organisation with many top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, having an RSS background.
He said there is a perception that the RSS plays a key role in the functioning of a particular party, a reference to the BJP, because of the presence of many of its workers in that organisation, but it is wrong.
"We never ask swayamsevak (volunteer) to work for a particular party, we do ask them to back those working in national interest. RSS keeps away from politics but has views on issues of national interest," Bhagwat said.
He said the Sangh believes the centre of power should remain as envisaged in the Constitution and that it considers it wrong if it is not so.
On the first day of the three-day conclave "Bhavishya Ka Bharat -- An RSS Perspective" on Monday, Bhagwat said the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) does not seek domination and is indifferent to who comes to power.
Bhagwat launched an unprecedented outreach in a bid to allay apprehensions about its ideology on Monday and had asserted that RSS is "most democratic" and not dictatorial.
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Idols get insurance cover of Rs 600 crore
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Meet Anand Grover: The Man Who Battled Section 377
Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Idols get insurance cover of Rs 600 crore
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Meet Anand Grover: The Man Who Battled Section 377
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Arjun Kapoor's Grandmother Has Found the Perfect Bride for Him in This Actress
- Didn't Expect Arjuna Award This Year, Says Hima Das
- 'This Is Beyond Science' Mumbai Police Again Slams Uday Chopra's 'Legalize Marijuana' Tweet
- Ranveer Singh’s Bromance with Sonu Sood and Rohit Shetty is Winning the Internet
- 2018 Honda Jazz First Drive Review: Are the Updates Worth it?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...