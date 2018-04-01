'If Officials Stop Us, We Have Our Own Ways': BJP Team Sets Off for Violence-Hit Asansol

A day after West Bengal Governor Kesari Nath Tripathi’s visit, a four-member central BJP delegation will, on Sunday, visit the Raniganj-Asansol region in West Burdwan, which witnessed communal violence triggered during Ram Navami processions.The delegation comprising BJP national vice-president and Rajya Sabha member Om Prakash Mathur, national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain, Palamu MP and former director-general of Jharkhand police Vishnu Dayal Ram and Rajya Sabha member Roopa Ganguly left for Asansol on Sunday morning."We are going to Asansol to take stock of the situation. If the administration tries to stop us, we have ways to get in there. They must give us a proper logic why we'll not be allowed there, else we'll go there," Roopa Ganguly said before leaving for Asansol.The state government on Saturday had said that with the dates for the panchayat polls announced and the model code of conduct implemented it would not be able to provide ample security cover for the BJP delegation visiting riot-hit Asansol and Raniganj."It's up to the police to decide on this matter. If they think that presence of these leaders may hamper peace there they may take a decision of not allowing them. This is absolutely logical," a senior official at the state government said. "We are keeping a watch on the situation," he added.The team, which was formed by BJP chief Amit Shah, will submit a report to him on their return.Two persons were killed and several policemen injured in violent clashes between two communities in Raniganj and Asansol areas.Earlier, Union minister Babul Supriyo, an MP from Asansol, and state BJP Mahila Morcha president Locket Chatterjee were stopped from entering the Asansol-Raniganj area by police on Thursday as prohibitory orders were in place.The Governor on Saturday held an hour-long meeting with senior police and administration officials and took stock of the situation.“I have spoken to the police and district administration and have appraised myself of the ground situation in Asansol. Peace is paramount. I appeal to all sections of people and communities to stay away from violence,” said Governor Tripathi.(With PTI inputs)