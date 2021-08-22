'If Pak Uses Gun for Bandh...': J&K L-G Says No Force Used to Show Normalcy on Article 370 Anniversary

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Saturday said that is Pakistan used the terror of gun to shut down the state, there was nothing wrong if the used the stick to counter it. The remarks of the L-G came days after the second anniversary of the revocation of the state’s special status on August 5 this year.

The J&K L-G said that no force was used to show a semblance of normalcy in the state on the second anniversary of revocation of special status in the state, The Indian Express reported.

“People told me there would be a bandh on August 5. It didn’t strike me that August 5 was some important date… But with God’s grace, there was no bandh. A journalist told me at the end of the day that I have used the baton to ensure there was no bandh. I argued that all traffic was running and people, in large numbers were shopping,” Sinha reportedly said.

“All this was not possible through baton. But if you think it was, then I accept it. After all, the bandh is enforced by Pakistan and the gun of a terrorist. So, if I have used the baton, I did no wrong,” he further added in Hindi.

Sinha also targeted the attack on “self-appointed experts on Kashmir,” who he said were trying to create a narrative at the international level.

“It is important to move away from these misconceptions. It is important to look at what the people want and how their lives can be made better,” he said.

Sinha added that there was a need to understand the development of Jammu and Kashmir in the right context.

“J&K has a population of 1.25-1.30 crore. Last year the budget for Jammu and Kashmir was Rs 1.10 lakh crore. Now let’s take Bihar and UP, also considered backward. Against a population of around 12 crore, Bihar has a budget of Rs 2.18 lakh crore. UP has a population of 23 crore and a budget of Rs 5.5 lakh crore. So per capita allocation in Jammu and Kashmir is nine to ten times of these states,” J&K L-G said.

