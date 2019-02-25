English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
If Pakistan Attacks With One Nuclear Bomb, India Can Finish Us With 20, Says Pervez Musharraf
Addressing a press conference in UAE, Pakistan's former president said that Indian and Pakistan relations have again reached a dangerous level.
File image of Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf.
Loading...
New Delhi: India could "finish" Pakistan with 20 bombs if Islamabad decides to launch even a single nuclear attack on the neighbouring country, former Pakistan president Pervez Musharraf has said.
Karachi-based newspaper Dawn quoted Musharraf as saying: "Indian and Pakistan relations have again reached a dangerous level. There will be no nuclear attack. If we would attack India with one atomic bomb, then the neighbouring country could finish us by attacking with 20 bombs. Then the only solution is that we should first attack them with 50 atom bombs so that they cannot hit us with 20 bombs. Are you ready to first launch an attack with 50 bombs?"
Addressing a press conference in UAE, Pakistan's former president further said that if India launched any attack in Kashmir, Pakistan could respond in other areas in Sindh and Punjab and "could teach them a lesson".
His comment comes over a week after the terror attack that killed 40 CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, claimed by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed.
He also claimed that Israel wanted to establish relations with Pakistan. The chief of All-Pakistan Muslim League (APML), who is living in self-exile in the UAE, said he is ready to return to Pakistan as he sees the political environment in his country favourable.
"In my opinion, the political environment is good and favourable. Half of the ministers are mine. Law minister and the attorney general were my lawyers," said Musharraf.
Musharraf took power in 1999 following a military coup that ousted former President Nawaz Sharif. After being president for nine years, he was ousted from power in after another coup that rose Mr Sharif again to power.
Karachi-based newspaper Dawn quoted Musharraf as saying: "Indian and Pakistan relations have again reached a dangerous level. There will be no nuclear attack. If we would attack India with one atomic bomb, then the neighbouring country could finish us by attacking with 20 bombs. Then the only solution is that we should first attack them with 50 atom bombs so that they cannot hit us with 20 bombs. Are you ready to first launch an attack with 50 bombs?"
Addressing a press conference in UAE, Pakistan's former president further said that if India launched any attack in Kashmir, Pakistan could respond in other areas in Sindh and Punjab and "could teach them a lesson".
His comment comes over a week after the terror attack that killed 40 CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, claimed by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed.
He also claimed that Israel wanted to establish relations with Pakistan. The chief of All-Pakistan Muslim League (APML), who is living in self-exile in the UAE, said he is ready to return to Pakistan as he sees the political environment in his country favourable.
"In my opinion, the political environment is good and favourable. Half of the ministers are mine. Law minister and the attorney general were my lawyers," said Musharraf.
Musharraf took power in 1999 following a military coup that ousted former President Nawaz Sharif. After being president for nine years, he was ousted from power in after another coup that rose Mr Sharif again to power.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
-
Friday 22 February , 2019
Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
Friday 22 February , 2019 Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PM Theresa May Filmed Playing Pool, Twitter Cues Up to Take Shots at Her Over Brexit
- Oscars 2019: Olivia Colman Wins Best Actress at 91st Academy Awards for The Favourite
- Oscars 2019: Regina King Wins Best Supporting Actress at 91st Academy Awards
- Oscars 2019 Red Carpet: Lady Gaga, Billy Porter, Regina King Make Heads Turn in Incredible Outfits
- India Leg of Asian Snooker Tournament Postponed Indefinitely Over Pakistan Players' Visa Denial
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results