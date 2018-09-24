'If Pakistan Wants to be One-Trick Pony...': India's Stern Message Ahead of UN Meet

After the bitter exchange over the cancellation of talks between foreign ministers, the action now moves to the UN General Assembly debate this week where India and Pakistan will square off against each other.With Pakistan expected to rake up the Kashmir issue during the high-level UN General Assembly session, India said a "one-trick pony" can "regurgitate" the same act but "single act plays" have no resonance on multi-lateral platforms like the United Nations.“If somebody else would like to be a one trick pony, it is for them to regurgitate and act. We've handled this act many times in past and are confident we'll be able to do it again,” said Syed Akbaruddin.The Ambassador emphasised that terror is a perennial threat and will be addressed in strong terms at multiple forums.India works in partnerships, Akbaruddin said, adding that India is proud that its priorities during the General Assembly have great resonance in the international community."Single act plays have no resonance in such matters. Anybody can try and be a solo player. However, solo players in a multi-lateral context have neither the past or a future," he said adding that it is a country's call on how they spend the time allocated to them during the UNGA session.India and Pakistan are to speak on Saturday as part of the UN General Assembly debate. Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj will speak before Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.Pakistan has consistently used the platform of the UN General Assembly to rake up the Kashmir issue and its leaders have sought to internationalise it during their addresses in the General Debate.Following India's acceptance of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's request for a meeting, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and her Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi were slated to meet on the sidelines of the General Assembly.However, India called off the meeting, citing the brutal killings of three policemen in Jammu and Kashmir and Islamabad releasing postage stamps "glorifying" Kashmiri militant Burhan Wani.Khan had tweeted that he is disappointed at the "arrogant and negative" response by India to his call for resumption of the peace dialogue.When asked about Khan's response, Akbaruddin said India is a multi-literalist nation and responds to multi-lateral issues of a global nature that it is confronted with. What you have raised is an issue relating to our bilateral ties. Those will be addressed bilaterally in the format that we desire to address them.