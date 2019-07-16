Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

If Parents Oppose Eggs in Midday Meals, Same to be Provided at Home: Chhattisgarh Govt

A clarification was issued asking district collectors to hold a meeting of the Shala Vikas Samiti and parents within two weeks, where the students who do not want eggs in the midday meal would be identified.

PTI

Updated:July 16, 2019, 11:27 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
If Parents Oppose Eggs in Midday Meals, Same to be Provided at Home: Chhattisgarh Govt
Representative image.
Loading...

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh government said on Tuesday that if some parents oppose serving eggs in midday meals at the school, the authorities should arrange to serve eggs to the students whose families have no objection at home.

The instruction came after there was opposition to the Congress government's proposal to serve eggs in midday meals at government schools. The school education department, in January this year, had suggested including eggs or milk or other food item with equivalent nutrition value in the mid-day meal twice a week.

A clarification was issued on Tuesday, asking district collectors to hold a meeting of the Shala Vikas Samiti and parents within two weeks, where the students who do not want eggs in the midday meal would be identified.

Eggs should be cooked separately, and while serving meals, separate sitting arrangement should be made for vegetarian students, it said. Vegetarian students should be provided soya milk, protein crunch, fortified biscuits, fortified soya-badis or cooked fortified pulses as an alternative, it said.

But if there is no agreement on serving eggs (if vegetarian parents do not want eggs served at the school at all), then the Shala Vikas Samiti concerned should devise a system to serve eggs to students (who want to eat them) at their homes, the department added.

Members of the Kabir Panthi sect had recently staged a protest demanding that eggs be removed from the midday meal menu, saying their children study at government schools and eggs were against their ethos.

Opposition BJP and Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) raised the issue in the Assembly on Monday, asking the government to respect the sentiments of the Kabir Panthis. Congress MLAs defended the decision saying eggs would help prevent malnourishment among children in tribal and other backward areas.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram