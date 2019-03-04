English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
If PM Modi Takes Credit for IAF Strikes, He Should Also Own Up for Pulwama Tragedy, Says KT Rama Rao
The TRS working president also hit out at Prime Minister Modi for going ahead with his political programme and speeches even after the Pulwama attack and subsequent IAF strikes.
File photo of K T Rama Rao (PTI Photo)
Loading...
Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi working president KT Rama Rao slammed Prime Minister Modi over the February 14 Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed, saying he was answerable for the tragedy.
“As Modi is claiming the IAF strikes as his victory, he is also answerable for the terror attack,” the leader, popularly known as KTR, told reporters on Monday.
He also criticised the PM for going ahead with his political programme and speeches even after the Pulwama attack and subsequent IAF strikes. “People will not accept these silly tactics of political parties who want to benefit from issues related to the country’s safety and security,” he said.
Interestingly, Rao was of the opinion that neither the Congress nor the BJP will manage to clinch power in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and remained optimistic about TRS’ efforts to forge a federal front.
“Modi will not get more than 150 seats and Rahul Gandhi 100 seats. Even if both unite they cannot form a government. Chief Minister K Chandra Shekar Rao’s federal front is active and will be worked out after the elections,” he said.
KTR also posed an objection to Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu’s earlier comments describing PM Modi, KCR and YSR Congress Party’s Jagan Mohan Reddy as the “three Modis” who he will be up against. “We don’t need to collude with anybody and any party,” he said.
He added, “Chandrababu Naidu could not do anything even in Amaravati. So what can he do in the politics at the Centre?”
“As Modi is claiming the IAF strikes as his victory, he is also answerable for the terror attack,” the leader, popularly known as KTR, told reporters on Monday.
He also criticised the PM for going ahead with his political programme and speeches even after the Pulwama attack and subsequent IAF strikes. “People will not accept these silly tactics of political parties who want to benefit from issues related to the country’s safety and security,” he said.
Interestingly, Rao was of the opinion that neither the Congress nor the BJP will manage to clinch power in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and remained optimistic about TRS’ efforts to forge a federal front.
“Modi will not get more than 150 seats and Rahul Gandhi 100 seats. Even if both unite they cannot form a government. Chief Minister K Chandra Shekar Rao’s federal front is active and will be worked out after the elections,” he said.
KTR also posed an objection to Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu’s earlier comments describing PM Modi, KCR and YSR Congress Party’s Jagan Mohan Reddy as the “three Modis” who he will be up against. “We don’t need to collude with anybody and any party,” he said.
He added, “Chandrababu Naidu could not do anything even in Amaravati. So what can he do in the politics at the Centre?”
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
Friday 01 March , 2019 People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Huawei Confirms Watch GT is Coming to India, But Not When And How Much it Will Cost; Yet But We Are Excited
- Kangana Calls Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh Irresponsible for Not Commenting on Politics
- Remembering India’s Funny Man Jaspal Bhatti on His 64th Birth Anniversary
- Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar Flaunt Their Rings on Instagram, Netizens Wonder If They're Engaged
- Can Apple Conquer The TV And Video Streaming Space With Only Family Friendly Content?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results