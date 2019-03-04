If PM Modi Takes Credit for IAF Strikes, He Should Also Own Up for Pulwama Tragedy, Says KT Rama Rao

Telangana Rashtra Samithi working president KT Rama Rao slammed Prime Minister Modi over the February 14 Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed, saying he was answerable for the tragedy.“As Modi is claiming the IAF strikes as his victory, he is also answerable for the terror attack,” the leader, popularly known as KTR, told reporters on Monday.He also criticised the PM for going ahead with his political programme and speeches even after the Pulwama attack and subsequent IAF strikes. “People will not accept these silly tactics of political parties who want to benefit from issues related to the country’s safety and security,” he said.Interestingly, Rao was of the opinion that neither the Congress nor the BJP will manage to clinch power in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and remained optimistic about TRS’ efforts to forge a federal front.“Modi will not get more than 150 seats and Rahul Gandhi 100 seats. Even if both unite they cannot form a government. Chief Minister K Chandra Shekar Rao’s federal front is active and will be worked out after the elections,” he said.KTR also posed an objection to Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu’s earlier comments describing PM Modi, KCR and YSR Congress Party’s Jagan Mohan Reddy as the “three Modis” who he will be up against. “We don’t need to collude with anybody and any party,” he said.He added, “Chandrababu Naidu could not do anything even in Amaravati. So what can he do in the politics at the Centre?”