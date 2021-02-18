If Shabnam is Hanged, What Will Happen to Taj, Her Only Child Born in Jail?

The preparations for execution of Shabnam who was sentenced to death for killing seven members of her family are in full swing at Mathura Jail. Meanwhile, her 12-year-old son has asked the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, for mercy for her mother.

In 2008, Shabnam along with her lover Salim had killed her seven family members who were against their marriage. Shabnam who was sent to jail immediately after the murder, gave birth to a son who was named Taj in December 2008. According to the news reports, Shabnam may be the first woman in Independent India to be hanged. Now, the question arises about what will happen to Shabnam's son.

Shabnam and Salim, who have been in jail since 2008, were sentenced to death by the court in 2010. After this, the trial continued in higher courts while Shabnam remained in jail. But her son Taj was released from prison in 2015, when Shabnam's college friend Usman Saifi took responsibility for the upbringing of Taj and took him along with him.

The Amroha's Child Welfare Committee issued an advertisement in 2015 saying that according to the jail manual, inmate mothers cannot keep their child with them after the age of 6 years hence they were looking for parents for adoption of Taj. On this appeal, Saifi, who was two years junior from Shabnam in college, stepped forward and took responsibility for Taj.

Speaking to the media, Saifi said, “When I was weak in terms of money, health and studies during college and then Shabnam had helped him. Shabnam had even helped me with my fees in college days, not only this she always stood with me in college. She was more like an elder sister to me. However, after studies got over we couldn’t be in touch. The news about her family shocked me badly.”

Saifi who is a journalist by profession in Bulandshahr, revealed that he had met Shabnam along with his wife in jail when Shabnam had made two requests while handing over her son Taj. The first was that Taj should never be taken to the ancestral village of Shabnam and secondly, his name should be changed.

Since then, Saifi has been taking care of Taj, who has been to jail several times in the last six years to meet his mother. Taj recalls that his mother Shabnam loved him very much, hugged him and gave him money every time he met her in jail.