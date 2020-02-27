New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said no rioter from any party should be spared and that there should be no politics on this issue. He was responding to a question on the alleged involvement of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain in the violence.

Hussain is the party's corporator from Nehru Vihar area of Mustafabad.

“If those involved in the riots are found to be from the AAP, give them double punishment,” he said. “There should be no politics on the issue of national security.”

Ankit Sharma, a resident of Khajuri Khas locality in northeast Delhi, had been missing since Tuesday evening and his body was recovered from a drain in Chand Bagh on Wednesday. His father Ravinder Sharma, who works for the Delhi Police, has blamed Hussain for the death.

BJP leader Kapil Mishra shared a video alleging that stone-pelters led by Hussain had murdered Ankit Sharma. He also alleged that Hussain was speaking to Kejriwal through the rampage.

However, Hussain has dismissed the allegations and claimed he was himself a victim of mob violence and that he was rescued by the police two days ago. He claimed that a mob had taken over his house, using it to launch attacks, and that he has not returned home since.

