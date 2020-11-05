News18 Logo

'If We Burst Crackers This Time...': Amid Diwali Dread, Kejriwal's Solace in Delhi's Covid-19 Situation

File photo of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

File photo of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The Covid-19 situation is deteriorating in Delhi due to rising air pollution, said Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the Covid-19 situation is deteriorating in the city due to rising air pollution and appealed to people to avoid bursting firecrackers this Diwali. Addressing an online media briefing, Kejriwal said he along with his cabinet ministers will perform 'Lakshmi Puja' at 7.39 pm at some place and urged Delhiiites to join them from their homes by watching it on television.

The chief minister said that at present, Delhi has been facing two issues – the Covid-19 pandemic and the rising air pollution – adding that the AAP government is making all efforts to deal with the situation. "The Covid-19 situation is deteriorating in Delhi due to rising air pollution," he said while appealing to people to avoid bursting firecrackers this Diwali.

"If we burst firecrackers on this Diwali, we are playing with the lives of our children and families.." he added.

