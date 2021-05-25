'If You Are Truly That Star...': Mumbai Police's Quirky Geography Lesson for 'Sun-ny' Amid Covid Spread

Mumbai Police is known its light-hearted tweets and witty replies on social media, and it’s a constructive use of wordplay. Once again, the city police department has won hearts all over the internet with his humourous reply to a man wanting to step outside his house amid rising Covid-19 cases.

It all began with a tweet by the Mumbai’s Commissioner of Police who put a post of Twitter, urging people to stay home amid a sunny weather outside. “It’s a Hot Sunny Sunday. A Perfect Climate To Remain Indoors," said the CP’s tweet on Sunday.

It's a Hot Sunny Sunday. A Perfect Climate To Remain Indoors.#StayIndoor#TakingOnCorona pic.twitter.com/9DZ8iJxO2w— CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) May 23, 2021

A Twitter user with the name Sunny Pandey was quick to respond to the Commissioner’s tweet and humourously said, “Sir, my name is Sunny. Can I go outside?"

Sir, my name is Sunny. Can I go outside?— Sunny Pandey (@sunnyspandey) May 23, 2021

However, the Mumbai Police department was quick in giving a tongue-in-cheek reply to the user, in what can be termed as a witty move.

“Sir, if you are truly that star at the centre of the solar system, around which Earth & the other components of solar system revolve, we hope you realise the responsibility you are shouldering! Don’t compromise it by exposing yourself to the virus please! Be the #SunshineOfSafety," said the department in its chucklesome reply.

Sir, if you are truly that star at the centre of the solar system, around which Earth & the other components of solar system revolve, we hope you realise the responsibility you are shouldering! Don’t compromise it by exposing yourself to the virus please! Be the #SunshineOfSafety https://t.co/qxIYSkAeNU— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 24, 2021

The respond left many social media users impressed with the Mumbai Police department’s quick wit and humour. Twitterati was all praises for the police, with some saying, “Whoever’s writing these responses at Mumbai Police, kudos. I have been following your wit for a while."

Whoever's writing these responses at Mumbai Police — kudos. I have been following your wit for a while. Very fun to read 🙂— Rishabh Shah (@rishabh_shah92) May 24, 2021

“Geography lessons given, shots fired. I love you Mumbai Police," said another user.

Geography lessons given, shots fired.I love you @MumbaiPolice— Gauresh M (@go_gorace) May 24, 2021

Another verified user on the micro-blogging platform was left very impressed with the replies by police’s handle, saying, “He won’t go outside now. This handle is doing better job than many government officials."

He won't go outside now. This handle is doing better job than many government officials.— Prafull MBA CHAI WALA (@Prafull_mbachai) May 24, 2021

This is not the first time the Mumbai police has impressed netizens with its humour. Last month, the police had to face a conundrum on Twitter when a man requested to be allowed to meet his girlfriend as he missed her. The police’s reply, however, left users in splits.

@MumbaiPolice what sticker should I use in order to go out and meet my girlfriend? I miss her😔— Ashwin Vinod (@AshwinVinod278) April 22, 2021

“We understand it’s essential for you sir but unfortunately it doesn’t fall under our essentials or emergency categories! Distance makes the heart grow fonder & currently, you healthier. P.S. We wish you lifetime together. This is just a phase," said the police’s reply.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here