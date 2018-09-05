English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
If You Don't Clap for Teachers, You'll End Up Clapping at Doors of People: MP Minister Insults Transgenders
BJP minister Vijay Shah was speaking at a teachers' day event in Madhya Pradesh while he was sharing the stage with Governor Anandiben Patel.
Madhya Pradesh School Education Minister Vijay Shah.
Bhopal: Widely known for his loose remarks, Madhya Pradesh School Education Minister Vijay Shah landed in another controversy on Wednesday while addressing a Teachers’ Day function. Shah proclaimed that those who do not clap for their teachers would end up at people’s doors and clap all through their lives.
The bizarre remark came at a time when the senior minister was sharing the dais with Governor Anandiben Patel.
The function was organized to felicitate teachers from across the state for their academic achievements.
During his address, Shah, while appreciating the importance of teachers, asked the gathering to clap and when he felt the claps were not loud enough, he said, “I can see some of our friends not clapping or simply doing it as a formality. I would like to tell you one thing that if anyone doesn’t clap properly to offer respect to their gurus, they might have to visit households and clap in their next births.”
His apparent reference to eunuchs was greeted with thunderous applaud as the minister laughed and said it looks like no one wants to do that in their next lives.
Not only teachers and officers, Shah stunned the governor, too, with his bizarre ‘joke’.
In the past, the minister has courted controversy by making it mandatory in government schools to reply to roll call with ‘Jai Hind’. He has also once lost his ministerial berth after commenting on the wife of a senior MP politician.
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
