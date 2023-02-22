India buying oil from Russia is “none of our business”, German ambassador to India Dr Philipp Ackermann said, adding that if oil was available at a low price, India couldn’t be blamed for it.

“India buying oil from Russia is none of our business basically. That’s something which the Indian government decides and as you get it at a very low price, I cannot blame any government who buys it,” envoy Ackermann said, as per ANI.

Ackermann made the remarks while responding to questions at a press conference about the upcoming visit of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to India on February 25 and 26.

India, the world’s third-largest crude importer after China and the US, has been buying discounted Russian oil after many Western countries shunned it as a means of punishing Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

Ackermann also said that “India is a very appropriate candidate at some stage may be to come up with some solution” for the Ukraine crisis. “But, I don’t think this is the time now. I say this with all due caution because we have listened to what Putin said yesterday. When you want to find a solution to the conflict, you need two parties to be prepared to find this solution,” he added.

The German envoy was referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s remarks at Russia’s Federal assembly during which he accused the West of starting the war in Ukraine. Putin said that Russia was open to the idea of holding dialogue, but claimed Moscow received “dishonest answers”.

The German envoy said, “What we heard yesterday, Putin said…he didn’t mention the word - negotiation or peace, one single time. India has very, very skilled diplomacy, very good diplomacy, if they want to step up they will have to find a good moment to step up. What I can say is the moment is not now.”

India’s defence of Russian oil import

India has repeatedly slammed Western criticism over buying crude oil from Russia and called out Europe for its double standards.

In December last year, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said New Delhi’s procurement of oil from Russia was just one-sixth of the European purchase in the last nine months. He said that Europe can’t make choices to prioritise its energy needs while asking New Delhi to do something else.

“I understand that there is a conflict situation (in Ukraine). I also understand that Europe has a point of view and Europe will make the choices it will make, that is Europe’s right. But for Europe to make choices which prioritise its energy needs and then ask India to do something else..,” he had said.

Jaishankar had justified India’s import of Russian crude oil saying that New Delhi and Moscow had been engaged in talks to expand trade relations much before February 24 when the Ukraine conflict began.

India has increased its purchases of cheap Russian oil six-fold since the invasion in February, to the extent that Moscow is now its top crude supplier.

Meanwhile, envoy Ackermann said while the Ukraine crisis would figure in Chancellor Scholz’s talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there will be a focus on strengthening business ties.

“India is growing” and there are many “business opportunities”, he said, adding that there are around 30 CEOs in the German delegation.

