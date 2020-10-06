IFFCO, Prasar Bharati Sign Pact to Promote New Farm Techniques on DD Kisan Channel

Public broadcaster Prasar Bharati has signed an agreement with leading fertiliser cooperative IFFCO to broadcast and promote new agri innovations on DD Kisan channel, the government said on Tuesday. According to the memorandum of understanding (MoU), DD Kisan will broadcast 25 episodes of 30 minutes each on various innovative farm techniques for the benefit of farmers, it said in a statement.

The MoU aims to achieve the objective of making farmers self-dependent, for which it is necessary to explain about implementation of new farm techniques, it added. Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati said, "Through this medium, the information will be shared with the farmers in an easy language. These programmes will also be broadcast through digital medium." IFFCO Managing Director U S Awasthi said it is a matter of joy that the innovations which can benefit farmers immensely will now be broadcast on DD Kisan. It will also help achieve the target of doubling the income of farmers by 2022.

K Vijay Raghavan, principal scientific adviser to the government, term this initiative as a historic step for the betterment of farmers. Doordarshan Director General Mayank Agarwal said the agreement will help to promote the innovations of scientists done in the lab and the experiment conducted by farmers in the field which will help the young farmers.

IFFCO has innovative technology for the farmers and Doordarshan has a vast network across the country. The vast network of DD will help in explaining agriculture innovations to the farmers in easy language which will help them immensely, the statement added.