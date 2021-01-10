IFFI Announces Online Masterclasses, Screenings

New Delhi: The 51st edition of International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Sunday announced a line-up of programmes, including masterclasses, in-conversation sessions and movie screenings, which will be streamed online on the official social media pages of the movie gala. IFFI, which takes place in Goa from November 20-28 every year, was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and will now be held from January 16 to January 24.

The first ever “hybrid” edition of the festival will screen Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodovar’s “Live Flesh”, “Bad Education” and “Volver” in the Retrospective films category, along with Swedish director Ruben Ostlund’s “The Square” and “Force Majeure”. Filmmakers Shekhar Kapur, Priyadarshan, Perry Lang, Subhash Ghai and Tanvir Mokammel will have their masterclasses streamed online. The in-conversation sessions will have filmmaker Ricky Kej, Rahul Rawail, Madhur Bhandarkar, Pablo Cesar, Abu Bakr Shawky, Prasoon Joshi, John Mathew Matthan, Anjali Menon, Aditya Dhar, Prasanna Vithanage, Hariharan, Vikram Ghosh, Anupama Chopra, Sunil Doshi, Dominic Sangma, Sunit Tandon.

The gala will also host sessions by Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) faculty Mazhar Kamran, Madhu Apsara and Pankaj Saxena will also be held online. Apart from the opening and closing ceremony, which will be live telecast, few world panorama films will also be streamed online.

It will also have the world premiere of “Mehrunisa”. A total of 224 films will be screened under different sections at the upcoming edition.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor