Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
News18 » India
2-min read

Ignoring Concerns of Civil Society, Govt Says Amended RTI Act Comes into Force

The government had in July introduced a bill to amend the transparency law, a move criticised by transparency activists who termed it 'an attack on the independence of the panel'.

PTI

Updated:October 24, 2019, 7:43 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Ignoring Concerns of Civil Society, Govt Says Amended RTI Act Comes into Force
Image for representation.

New Delhi: Sidestepping concerns of civil society, the Centre on Thursday notified the date from which the recent changes in the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005 will come into force.

The central government hereby appoints October 24, 2019 as the date on which the provisions of The Right to Information (Amendment) Act, 2019 shall come into force, a notification by the Personnel Ministry said, without giving further details.

The government had in July introduced a bill to amend the transparency law, a move criticised by transparency activists who termed it "an attack on the independence of the panel".

Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh had then said that it was meant to further streamline and institutionalize the RTI Act of 2005 which was drafted by the then government in haste and thus had several missing links.

"Further, the Information Commission is a statutory body and by linking it to the Election Commission and Supreme Court, which are constitutional bodies, there is an anomaly which needs to be corrected," Singh had said.

The bill was passed in both houses of Parliament in July and it got assent from the president in August.

Transparency activists had slammed the government's move to amend the RTI Act to take away statutory parity of information commissioners with election commissioners in terms of tenure and service conditions, saying it was an attack on the independence of the panel.

According to the amended law, the government can prescribe the tenure of office, salaries, allowances and other terms and conditions of service of chief information commissioner (CIC) and information commissioners (ICs).

The RTI Act of 2005 allowed CIC and ICs a fixed tenure of five years or up to the age of 65 years. Besides this, their salary and allowances were at par with the election commissioners.

Former Supreme Court judge Justice Madan Lokur had recently said that the changes introduced in the Right to Information Act could be detrimental.

"Why would anyone want to join the information commission when there is no clarity about salary or tenure of job," he had said.

Speaking at a discussion on the RTI Act organised by Satark Nagrik Sangathan (SNS), Lokur had said that in spite of the amendments, passed two months back, the Centre had not made rules regarding the salary and tenure of information commissioners.

Underlining that the act had empowered people, Justice Lokur had said that the RTI law would continue to suffer till the rules were made.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram