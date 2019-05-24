Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
1-min read

IGNOU 2019 Admit Card Released at ignou.ac.in; Download Link Here

The Indira Gandhi National Open University commonly called as IGNOU has released the IGNOU Hall Ticket 2019, IGNOU June Admit Card 2019 at its official website at ignou.ac.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 24, 2019, 3:21 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
IGNOU 2019 Admit Card Released at ignou.ac.in; Download Link Here
Representational Image. (PTI)
Loading...
IGNOU Hall Ticket 2019 | The IGNOU 2019 Admit Card for the June session is released on May 23, Thursday. The Indira Gandhi National Open University commonly called as IGNOU has released the IGNOU Hall Ticket 2019, IGNOU June Admit Card 2019 at its official website: ignou.ac.in . With this direct link, the IGNOU Hall Ticket 2019, IGNOU June Admit Card 2019 can also be downloaded.

Candidates who are willing to appear for the IGNOUS’s this year June session examinations, which are scheduled from June 1 to June 29, are required to download their IGNOU Hall Ticket 2019, IGNOU Admit Card, IGNOU Admit Card 2019 and check their allotted exam centers. Candidates can visit the Indira Gandhi National Open University’s homepage and download the IGNOU Hall Ticket 2019. Below are given steps for downloading the IGNOU Hall Ticket 2019, IGNOU June Admit Card 2019.

Steps to download IGNOU Hall Ticket 2019: The June Session

1- Go to official IGNOU’s website: ignou.ac.in
2- Click on the link reading ‘ IGNOU June Admit Card 2019’
3-On candidate login window, give your enrolment number and select your course code
4- Submit your details
5- The IGNOU June Admit Card 2019 can be downloaded. Take a print out

On your IGNOU Hall Ticket 2019, guidelines to be followed at the exam hall are provided. Read and acquaint yourself with them. Report to your allotted exam venue with the copy of IGNOU Admit Card 2019 as without it, candidates will not be allowed to sit for the exam. The IGNOU examination will be conducted in two shifts- morning and afternoon session.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram