IGNOU 2019 Admit Card Released at ignou.ac.in; Download Link Here
The Indira Gandhi National Open University commonly called as IGNOU has released the IGNOU Hall Ticket 2019, IGNOU June Admit Card 2019 at its official website at ignou.ac.in.
IGNOU Hall Ticket 2019 | The IGNOU 2019 Admit Card for the June session is released on May 23, Thursday. The Indira Gandhi National Open University commonly called as IGNOU has released the IGNOU Hall Ticket 2019, IGNOU June Admit Card 2019 at its official website: ignou.ac.in . With this direct link, the IGNOU Hall Ticket 2019, IGNOU June Admit Card 2019 can also be downloaded.
Candidates who are willing to appear for the IGNOUS’s this year June session examinations, which are scheduled from June 1 to June 29, are required to download their IGNOU Hall Ticket 2019, IGNOU Admit Card, IGNOU Admit Card 2019 and check their allotted exam centers. Candidates can visit the Indira Gandhi National Open University’s homepage and download the IGNOU Hall Ticket 2019. Below are given steps for downloading the IGNOU Hall Ticket 2019, IGNOU June Admit Card 2019.
Steps to download IGNOU Hall Ticket 2019: The June Session
1- Go to official IGNOU’s website: ignou.ac.in
2- Click on the link reading ‘ IGNOU June Admit Card 2019’
3-On candidate login window, give your enrolment number and select your course code
4- Submit your details
5- The IGNOU June Admit Card 2019 can be downloaded. Take a print out
On your IGNOU Hall Ticket 2019, guidelines to be followed at the exam hall are provided. Read and acquaint yourself with them. Report to your allotted exam venue with the copy of IGNOU Admit Card 2019 as without it, candidates will not be allowed to sit for the exam. The IGNOU examination will be conducted in two shifts- morning and afternoon session.
