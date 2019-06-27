Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

IGNOU Admission 2019: Applications for MBA, B.Ed Courses Open at ntaignou.nic.in. Apply Before July 1

The fees for both IGNOU 2019 MBA application form and IGNOU 2019 B.Ed application form are Rs 600.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 27, 2019, 6:29 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
IGNOU Admission 2019: Applications for MBA, B.Ed Courses Open at ntaignou.nic.in. Apply Before July 1
IGNOU campus. (File photo)
Loading...

IGNOU Admission 2019 | The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has started the admission process for MBA and B.Ed courses from June 17. The last date to apply for MBA and B.Ed courses offered by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is July 1 (Monday). The IGNOU Admission 2019 will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for the first time.

The IGNOU Admission 2019 application form was released by IGNOU on its official website.

The fees for both IGNOU 2019 MBA application form and IGNOU 2019 B.Ed application form are Rs 600.

As both courses have similar set of information regarding the application form deadline and fees, we have compiled the key details of IGNOU Admission 2019.

IGNOU Admission 2019: How to fill MBA , B.Ed Application Form

Step 1-Visit the exam convener National Testing Agency’s official website

Step 2- On the homepage, you will get two separate URL for IGNOU 2019 MBA Application Form and IGNOU Admission 2019 B.Ed Application Form

Step 3- Click on the desired course and complete new candidate registration process as directed

Step 4- Fill-in all required details asked in personal, educational and work experience sections

Step 5- Upload your photograph, signature, and pay IGNOU Admission 2019 MBA/B.Ed Application Form fee

Step 6- Submit the IGNOU Admission 2019 MBA Application Form, IGNOU Admission 2019 B.Ed Application Form

Step 7: Take a printout for future reference

It has to be noted that corrections in IGNOU 2019 MBA application form and IGNOU 2019 B.Ed application form will be allowed from July 2 to July 3. IGNOU Admission 2019: Entrance Exam Dates for MBA, B.Ed.

The IGNOU 2019 MBAand B.Ed entrance examinations are scheduled for July 27. However, the exam duration and timing for each course is different. The IGNOU 2019 MBA exam duration is three hours and will be held from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Whereas, the time duration for IGNOU 2019 B.Ed exam is two hours and timing is 10:00 am to 12:00 pm.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram