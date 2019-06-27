IGNOU Admission 2019: Applications for MBA, B.Ed Courses Open at ntaignou.nic.in. Apply Before July 1
The fees for both IGNOU 2019 MBA application form and IGNOU 2019 B.Ed application form are Rs 600.
IGNOU Admission 2019 | The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has started the admission process for MBA and B.Ed courses from June 17. The last date to apply for MBA and B.Ed courses offered by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is July 1 (Monday). The IGNOU Admission 2019 will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for the first time.
The IGNOU Admission 2019 application form was released by IGNOU on its official website.
As both courses have similar set of information regarding the application form deadline and fees, we have compiled the key details of IGNOU Admission 2019.
IGNOU Admission 2019: How to fill MBA , B.Ed Application Form
Step 1-Visit the exam convener National Testing Agency’s official website
Step 2- On the homepage, you will get two separate URL for IGNOU 2019 MBA Application Form and IGNOU Admission 2019 B.Ed Application Form
Step 3- Click on the desired course and complete new candidate registration process as directed
Step 4- Fill-in all required details asked in personal, educational and work experience sections
Step 5- Upload your photograph, signature, and pay IGNOU Admission 2019 MBA/B.Ed Application Form fee
Step 6- Submit the IGNOU Admission 2019 MBA Application Form, IGNOU Admission 2019 B.Ed Application Form
Step 7: Take a printout for future reference
It has to be noted that corrections in IGNOU 2019 MBA application form and IGNOU 2019 B.Ed application form will be allowed from July 2 to July 3. IGNOU Admission 2019: Entrance Exam Dates for MBA, B.Ed.
The IGNOU 2019 MBAand B.Ed entrance examinations are scheduled for July 27. However, the exam duration and timing for each course is different. The IGNOU 2019 MBA exam duration is three hours and will be held from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Whereas, the time duration for IGNOU 2019 B.Ed exam is two hours and timing is 10:00 am to 12:00 pm.
