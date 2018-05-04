English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IGNOU Admission Process Begins for July 2018 Session; Apply Before June 30
Applications are invited for various Diploma, Certificate and Post Graduate Diploma courses via Open Distance Learning.
Candidates interested in pursuing further education from IGNOU from July 2018 session must visit the official website and check through courses of their interest and apply on or before 30th June 2018, next month.
IGNOU Admissions Process for July 2018 session has begun on the official website of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) – ignou.ac.in.
Applications are invited for various Diploma, Certificate and Post Graduate Diploma courses via Open Distance Learning. Candidates interested in pursuing further education from IGNOU from July 2018 session must visit the official website and check through courses of their interest and apply on or before 30th June 2018, next month.
How to Apply:
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://ignou.ac.in/
Step 2 – Click on Online Admission Open for July 2018 Session
Step 3 – Register Yourself and then login to your profile using User Name and Password
Step 4 – Choose the course, fill the application form and pay the enrollment fee to complete the application process
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link:
http://onlineadmission.ignou.ac.in/admission/
The Eligibility Criteria differs for all the courses, therefore candidates are advised to read the programme details, eligibility criteria, course fee structure, etc by clicking on the Programmes Available tab on the above mentioned page.
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
