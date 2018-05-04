IGNOU Admission Process Begins for July 2018 Session; Apply Before June 30

IGNOU Admissions Process for July 2018 session has begun on the official website of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) – ignou.ac.in.Applications are invited for various Diploma, Certificate and Post Graduate Diploma courses via Open Distance Learning. Candidates interested in pursuing further education from IGNOU from July 2018 session must visit the official website and check through courses of their interest and apply on or before 30th June 2018, next month.Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://ignou.ac.in/Step 2 – Click on Online Admission Open for July 2018 SessionStep 3 – Register Yourself and then login to your profile using User Name and PasswordStep 4 – Choose the course, fill the application form and pay the enrollment fee to complete the application processStep 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further referencehttp://onlineadmission.ignou.ac.in/admission/The Eligibility Criteria differs for all the courses, therefore candidates are advised to read the programme details, eligibility criteria, course fee structure, etc by clicking on the Programmes Available tab on the above mentioned page.