IGNOU Admissions 2018: Last Date Extended for July 2018 Session, Now Apply by 16th August 2018

IGNOU Admissions 2018 online registration deadline has been extended to 16th August 2018 for all programmes for the July 2018 session. ‘Online Admission Open for July 2018 Session - Last date extended to 16th August, 2018’ read a notification on the official website of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) – ignou.ac.in.The varsity has recently released new courses viz Certificate in Korean Language and Culture, Certificate in Japanese Language and Post Graduate Certificate in Acupuncture, and the last date to apply for these courses too has been extended to 16th August for July intake.Candidates interested in pursuing Masters, Bachelors, Diploma and Certificate courses from the country’s largest open university – IGNOU can follow the instructions below and apply online for July 2018 Admissions.Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://ignou.ac.in/Step 2 – Click on ‘Online Admission Open for July 2018 Session - Last date extended to 16th August, 2018’Step 3 – Register yourself first and then login to your profile using User Name and PasswordStep 4 – Choose the course, fill the application form and pay the enrollment fee to complete the application processStep 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further referenceDirect Link - http://onlineadmission.ignou.ac.in/admission/The Eligibility Criteria differs for all the courses, therefore candidates are advised to read the programme details, eligibility criteria, course fee structure, etc by clicking on the ‘Programmes Available’ tab on the above mentioned page.