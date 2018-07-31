GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

IGNOU Admissions 2018: Last Date Extended for July 2018 Session, Now Apply by 16th August 2018

Candidates interested in pursuing Masters, Bachelors, Diploma and Certificate courses from the country’s largest open university – IGNOU can follow the instructions below and apply online for July 2018 Admissions.

Contributor Content

Updated:July 31, 2018, 10:23 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
IGNOU Admissions 2018: Last Date Extended for July 2018 Session, Now Apply by 16th August 2018
Image for representation. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
IGNOU Admissions 2018 online registration deadline has been extended to 16th August 2018 for all programmes for the July 2018 session. ‘Online Admission Open for July 2018 Session - Last date extended to 16th August, 2018’ read a notification on the official website of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) – ignou.ac.in.

The varsity has recently released new courses viz Certificate in Korean Language and Culture, Certificate in Japanese Language and Post Graduate Certificate in Acupuncture, and the last date to apply for these courses too has been extended to 16th August for July intake.

Candidates interested in pursuing Masters, Bachelors, Diploma and Certificate courses from the country’s largest open university – IGNOU can follow the instructions below and apply online for July 2018 Admissions.

How to apply for IGNOU Admissions July 2018 Session?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://ignou.ac.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Online Admission Open for July 2018 Session - Last date extended to 16th August, 2018’
Step 3 – Register yourself first and then login to your profile using User Name and Password
Step 4 – Choose the course, fill the application form and pay the enrollment fee to complete the application process
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - http://onlineadmission.ignou.ac.in/admission/

The Eligibility Criteria differs for all the courses, therefore candidates are advised to read the programme details, eligibility criteria, course fee structure, etc by clicking on the ‘Programmes Available’ tab on the above mentioned page.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?

What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...