English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
IGNOU Admissions 2018: Last Date Extended for July 2018 Session, Now Apply by 16th August 2018
Candidates interested in pursuing Masters, Bachelors, Diploma and Certificate courses from the country’s largest open university – IGNOU can follow the instructions below and apply online for July 2018 Admissions.
Image for representation. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
IGNOU Admissions 2018 online registration deadline has been extended to 16th August 2018 for all programmes for the July 2018 session. ‘Online Admission Open for July 2018 Session - Last date extended to 16th August, 2018’ read a notification on the official website of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) – ignou.ac.in.
The varsity has recently released new courses viz Certificate in Korean Language and Culture, Certificate in Japanese Language and Post Graduate Certificate in Acupuncture, and the last date to apply for these courses too has been extended to 16th August for July intake.
Candidates interested in pursuing Masters, Bachelors, Diploma and Certificate courses from the country’s largest open university – IGNOU can follow the instructions below and apply online for July 2018 Admissions.
How to apply for IGNOU Admissions July 2018 Session?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://ignou.ac.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Online Admission Open for July 2018 Session - Last date extended to 16th August, 2018’
Step 3 – Register yourself first and then login to your profile using User Name and Password
Step 4 – Choose the course, fill the application form and pay the enrollment fee to complete the application process
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://onlineadmission.ignou.ac.in/admission/
The Eligibility Criteria differs for all the courses, therefore candidates are advised to read the programme details, eligibility criteria, course fee structure, etc by clicking on the ‘Programmes Available’ tab on the above mentioned page.
Also Watch
The varsity has recently released new courses viz Certificate in Korean Language and Culture, Certificate in Japanese Language and Post Graduate Certificate in Acupuncture, and the last date to apply for these courses too has been extended to 16th August for July intake.
Candidates interested in pursuing Masters, Bachelors, Diploma and Certificate courses from the country’s largest open university – IGNOU can follow the instructions below and apply online for July 2018 Admissions.
How to apply for IGNOU Admissions July 2018 Session?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://ignou.ac.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Online Admission Open for July 2018 Session - Last date extended to 16th August, 2018’
Step 3 – Register yourself first and then login to your profile using User Name and Password
Step 4 – Choose the course, fill the application form and pay the enrollment fee to complete the application process
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://onlineadmission.ignou.ac.in/admission/
The Eligibility Criteria differs for all the courses, therefore candidates are advised to read the programme details, eligibility criteria, course fee structure, etc by clicking on the ‘Programmes Available’ tab on the above mentioned page.
Also Watch
-
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
-
Monday 30 July , 2018
Draft NRC Fallout : Mamata Leads Opposition Charge , Centre Cites SC Order
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
Monday 30 July , 2018 Draft NRC Fallout : Mamata Leads Opposition Charge , Centre Cites SC Order
Friday 27 July , 2018 Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Thursday 26 July , 2018 What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Monday 23 July , 2018 No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Lord Ganesha Joins Yamraj to Spread Road Safety and Traffic Awareness in Bengaluru
- After Priyanka Chopra's Exit, Salman Khan Welcomes 'Sundar Aur Shusheel' Katrina Kaif Onboard Bharat
- Karman Thandi Cracks Top-200, Sets New Target of 150 by Year-end
- Sonam Kapoor's Husband Anand Ahuja Gets a Kick Out of his Birthday, Thanks to Sister Rhea
- Apple is Not Redesigning The Wheel With iOS 12, And That is Great
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...