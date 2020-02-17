Take the pledge to vote

IGNOU Admissions January 2020 Deadline Extended Till February 28, Details at ignou.ac.in

All the interested candidates can apply for IGNOU January 2020 admissions on the official website at ignou.ac.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 17, 2020, 1:18 PM IST
IGNOU Admissions January 2020 Deadline Extended Till February 28, Details at ignou.ac.in
(Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com)

IGNOU January 2020 Deadline | The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), New Delhi, has once again extended the deadline for January 2020 admissions. Earlier, the last date to register for IGNOU January session admission 2020 was January 31, 2020, which was later extended till February 15. Now, on Saturday, the Open University has further extended the deadline till February 28. All the interested candidates can apply for January 2020 admissions on the official website at ignou.ac.in .

A new notification on the homepage reads, “Last date for Fresh Admission for January 2020 extended upto 28 February for Indian and International Students.”

IGNOU Admissions January 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website at ignou.ac.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the ‘Link for Admission to Online Programmes’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, click on ‘Enroll Now’

Step 4: Register yourself using Student Registration Form using all the required details

Step 5: Once registered, log in using your username and password

Step 6: Fill in the required details, upload documents and submit the fee online

Step 7: You will receive a confirmation mail and message regarding the same

Step 8: Take a printout and keep it safe for future reference.

You can also register your application using the direct link https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/

Each year, IGNOU invites application in two sessions, the first one begins in January, while the second one starts in July.

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
