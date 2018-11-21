English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IGNOU Admit Cards 2018 Likely to Release Soon at ignou.ac.in. Click to Know When
IGNOU Admit Cards 2018 is likely to be released on November 22, 2018. The registration for the January 2019 session will end on November 30, 2018.
IGNOU campus. (File photo)
IGNOU Admit Cards | Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced that it will soon release the IGNOU Admit Cards 2018 for December exam. Aspiring candidates for the examination can download their IGNOU Admit Cards 2018 from the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.
IGNOU Examination 2018 will begin from December 01, 2018 and end on December 31, 2018.
How to download the IGNOU Admit Cards 2018:
Step 1. Visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.
Step 2. ‘Admit Card for December 2018 exam’ tab will flash on the screen.
Step 3. Click on the tab.
Step 4. When a new page opens, candidates must enter the required details.
Step 5. Click on your IGNOU Admit Cards 2018
Step 6. Download your IGNOU Admit Cards 2018 and keep a print out of it for further reference.
