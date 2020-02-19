Take the pledge to vote

IGNOU Announces December 2019 Term End Results, Check Online @ignou.ac.in

Trending Desk

February 19, 2020
IGNOU December 2019 Term End Results | The Indira Gandhi Open National University (IGNOU) has finally declared the results for December 2019 Term End Examination (TEE) on Wednesday, February 19. All the candidates who have appeared for IGNOU TEE in December 2019 for various courses can check their result in the official website ignou.ac.in.

How to check IGNOU December 2019 Term End Results online

Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Go to the ‘Students Support’ tab on notification bar on the homepage

Step 3: On the new page, click on ‘December 2019 Result’ link in the Term-End section

Step 4: On the results page, enter your nine-digit registration number

Step 5: The IGNOU December 2019 Term End Results will appear on screen

Step 6: Download the result and save it for future reference.

You can also check your result using this direct link.

IGNOU declared the early results for December TEE Exam 2019 on January 31, 2020 for students who requested it. The candidates will receive their mark sheet from their regional study center.

Meanwhile, the registration for January 2020 Admission session has been extended till February 28 for various courses. All those interested can apply through the IGNOU official website.

