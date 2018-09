IGNOU December 2018 Exam Form Submission begins at ignou.ac.in, Aadhaar & Assignments Must

IGNOU December 2018 Exam Form Submission has begun on the official website of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) – ignou.ac.in . The varsity has not declared the exam schedule for IGNOU December 2018 Term End Examinations (TEE) yet; however, candidates must register for the same on or before 31st October 2018, next month to avoid late fee. The IGNOU December 2018 Exam Form Submission with late fee of Rs.1000/- will be available from 1st to 10th November 2018.Eligible and interested candidates can follow the instructions below and submit their IGNOU December 2018 Exam Form now:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.ignou.ac.in/ Step 2 – Click on the notification that reads, Online Submission form for TEE December 2018 Step 3 – Read the instructions carefully and then click on ‘Proceed to Fill Online Examination Form’Step 4 – Fill the application form, pay application fee (Rs.120/course) and complete the application processStep 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further referenceDirect Link - http://exam.ignou.ac.in/examdec18_test/ 1. Applicants must ensure that the assignments as applicable for the courses are already submitted by them.2. Failing to submit Assignments will be problematic as Hall Tickets will not be released for such courses.3. Candidates must ensure they are submitting IGNOU December 2018 Exam Form and Fee for those courses only for which they are eligible to apply for, as the fee is non-refundable.4. Candidates awaiting IGNOU TEE June 2018 result are also eligible to submit the form for December 2018 Term End Exams.5. Candidates must furnish Aadhaar Card Number