IGNOU December Term End Exams 2017 Hall Tickets Released, Download Now; Exams Begin from Dec 1
Candidates need to carry their Hall Ticket or Admit Card to each and every exam as permission to enter the Examination Hall will not be granted if a candidate is not able to furnish his Hall Ticket.
IGNOU had earlier extended the registration process for December TEE 2017 to 31st October 2017.
IGNOU December Term End Exams 2017 Hall Tickets have been released by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on its official website - http://ignou.ac.in. The IGNOU Term End Exams will commence from 1st December 2017 and continue till 23rd December 2017.
IGNOU had earlier extended the registration process for December TEE 2017 to 31st October 2017 and candidates who had applied for the same can download their Hall Ticket or Admit Card by following the instructions given below:
How to Download IGNOU December Term End Exams 2017 Hall Tickets
Step 1 – Visit the official website - ignou.ac.in
Step 2 – Under Alerts section on the left side of the homepage, click on:
- Hall Tickets for Dec 2017 Term End Examination
Step 3 – On the next page, click on:
Date Sheet for December 2017 TEE
Step 4 – Enter your 9-Digit Enrolment Number and select the Program and click on Submit
Step 5 – Download your Hall Ticket and take a print out for further reference
Candidates will find important information related to their exam schedule on the Admit Card, therefore the same must be downloaded at the earliest. Candidates need to carry their Hall Ticket or Admit Card to each and every exam as permission to enter the Examination Hall will not be granted if a candidate is not able to furnish his Hall Ticket.
In case of any discrepancy or missing information from the Hall Ticket, candidates must report the same to the regional IGNOU help centre and get it rectified at the earliest.
IGNOU had earlier released the Date Sheet for December Term End Exams 2017 which can be accessed at the below URL:
http://ignou.ac.in/userfiles/date_sheet(1).pdf
