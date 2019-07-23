IGNOU Declares Term End Exam Results for June 2019 at ignou.ac.in, Details

IGNOU June TEE Result 2019 | The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced the June Term End Examination Results 2019 online on July 19. All the candidates who appeared for IGNOU June TEEE 2019 can check their result for various subjects and courses at the official website of IGNOU. The IGNOU June TEE 2019 has been released at ignou.ac.in.

The Indira Gandhi Open University declared the result for June Term End Exams 2019, which were conducted from June 1 to June 29. However, the IGNOU June Result 2019 was announced 20 days after the completion of the board examinations.

This year, A total of 7,59,380 candidates appeared for the IGNOU term end exam in June. For years, IGNOU June term-end examinations are conducted in two shifts: morning and evening. The Indira Gandhi National Open University has 910 exam centres across world, which also includes 123 centres in jail for jail inmates and 16 centres abroad.

IGNOU Term End June Result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’ section link available on the home page.

Step 3: A new page will open will different results by IGNOU

Step 4: Click on the term-end link and visit JUNE 2019 Exam Result

Step 5: The result page will appear on the screen where the candidates will have to enter the 9 digit numeric enrolment number and submit

Step 6: Your IGNOU Term End June Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download the result and take a printout of it for further need.