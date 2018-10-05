English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IGNOU Fee Discount Available for Digitized Study Material, 15% Fee Refund for eGyankosh
IGNOU campus. (File photo)
IGNOU Fee Discount of 15% is available for students who opt for Digitized Study Material than printed copies. Taking a step towards environment conservation, the country’s largest Open University is inviting its students to use study material from eGyankosh – the digital repository of the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). Candidates must note that this option is available only to students who’ve enrolled for IGNOU courses in the July 2018 session.
‘The University encourages the use of digital study material. It has been decided that as an incentive, 15% of programme fee shall be refunded to the students who opt for digital study material in place of printed study material’ read the official notification issued by IGNOU promoting its online knowledgebase.
How to apply for IGNOU e-Study Material?
Candidates can click on the url below and register themselves to Login to their profile. They need to then fill the information on the e-Study Material eGyankosh tab and complete the application process.
Direct Link - https://onlineadmission.ignou.ac.in/admission/login.aspx
Candidates can also submit their study material preference at Regional IGNOU Centres.
Interested candidates can read the official notification below:
http://ignou.ac.in/userfiles/USEDIGITALNEW.pdf
