IGNOU July 2018 Admissions Deadline Extended to 31st Aug 2018, Apply Now

IGNOU July 2018 Admissions Deadline has been extended till 31st August 2018 by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) for candidates seeking admissions to various Graduate, Post Graduate and Diploma courses for the July 2018 session.Interested candidates can apply online as well as offline for the academic course they wish to pursue. “The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date of submission of Online and Offline Fresh admission of all Masters/ Bachelor/ Diplomas programmes up to 31st August, 2018 for the July-2018 session,” read the official notification released by IGNOU on its official website.Earlier, the varsity had extended the last date to 16th August 2018 for application submissions for July 2018 intake.Candidates aspiring to enroll for Masters, Bachelors, Diploma and Certificate courses from the country’s largest open university – IGNOU can follow the instructions below and apply online for July 2018 Admissions.How to apply for IGNOU Admissions July 2018 Session?Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://ignou.ac.in/ Step 2 – Under News and Announcements, click on ‘IGNOU Admission for July-2018 Session, last date extended upto 31st August, 2018’Step 3 – Register yourself first and then login to your profile using User Name and PasswordStep 4 – Choose the course, fill the application form and pay the enrollment fee to complete the application processStep 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further referenceDirect Link -The Eligibility Criteria differs for all the courses, therefore candidates are advised to read the programme details, eligibility criteria, course fee structure, etc by clicking on the ‘Programmes Available’ tab on the above mentioned page.