English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
IGNOU June 2018 Term End Result and Grade Card released at ignou.ac.in, Check Now!
The Grade Card for BCA/ MCA/ MP/ MPB, BDP/ BA/ B.COM/ B.Sc/ ASSO Programmes and for other programmes has been released on the official website of IGNOU.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
IGNOU June 2018 Term End Result and Grade card have been released by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on its official website - ignou.ac.in. The IGNOU Term End Examinations for various courses were held in the month of June 2018.
Candidates who had appeared for the term end examination must visit the official website to check and download the result by following the instructions mentioned below.
How to check IGNOU June 2018 Term End Result:
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.ignou.ac.in/
Step 2 – Click on link ‘IGNOU declares Term End Result and Grade Card for June 2018’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘June 2018 Examination Result’ under ‘Term End’
Step 4 – Enter your 9 digit Enrolment number
Step 5 – Click on Submit
Step 6 – Result will display on the screen
Step 7 – Download the result and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link - https://ignouhall.ignou.ac.in/TEResult/TermEndJune18/TermEndJune18.asp
The Grade Card for BCA/ MCA/ MP/ MPB, BDP/ BA/ B.COM/ B.Sc/ ASSO Programmes and for other programmes has been released on the official website of IGNOU.
Candidates can visit the official website to download the Grade Card for respective courses by following the relevant urls given below:
BCA/ MCA/ MP/ MPB - https://gradecard.ignou.ac.in/gradecardM/Result.asp
BDP/ BA/ .COM/ B.Sc/ ASSO Programmes - https://gradecard.ignou.ac.in/gradecardB/Result.asp
Other Programmes - https://gradecard.ignou.ac.in/gradecardR/Result.asp
Also Watch
Candidates who had appeared for the term end examination must visit the official website to check and download the result by following the instructions mentioned below.
How to check IGNOU June 2018 Term End Result:
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.ignou.ac.in/
Step 2 – Click on link ‘IGNOU declares Term End Result and Grade Card for June 2018’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘June 2018 Examination Result’ under ‘Term End’
Step 4 – Enter your 9 digit Enrolment number
Step 5 – Click on Submit
Step 6 – Result will display on the screen
Step 7 – Download the result and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link - https://ignouhall.ignou.ac.in/TEResult/TermEndJune18/TermEndJune18.asp
The Grade Card for BCA/ MCA/ MP/ MPB, BDP/ BA/ B.COM/ B.Sc/ ASSO Programmes and for other programmes has been released on the official website of IGNOU.
Candidates can visit the official website to download the Grade Card for respective courses by following the relevant urls given below:
BCA/ MCA/ MP/ MPB - https://gradecard.ignou.ac.in/gradecardM/Result.asp
BDP/ BA/ .COM/ B.Sc/ ASSO Programmes - https://gradecard.ignou.ac.in/gradecardB/Result.asp
Other Programmes - https://gradecard.ignou.ac.in/gradecardR/Result.asp
Also Watch
-
Heavy Rainfall Wreak Havoc In Kerala
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Watch: Inside India’s First Ikea Store
-
Monday 06 August , 2018
Bootleggers Turn Into Milk Sellers in Delhi's Sangam Vihar
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
Dravidian Icon M Karunanidhi Laid to Rest Next to Mentor Anna; Chennai Bids Teary Farewell
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
Impending Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's Life: A Timeline
Heavy Rainfall Wreak Havoc In Kerala
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Watch: Inside India’s First Ikea Store
Monday 06 August , 2018 Bootleggers Turn Into Milk Sellers in Delhi's Sangam Vihar
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 Dravidian Icon M Karunanidhi Laid to Rest Next to Mentor Anna; Chennai Bids Teary Farewell
Thursday 26 July , 2018 Impending Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's Life: A Timeline
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Sidharth Malhotra Was Asked If He's Dating Kiara Advani And the Actor Couldn't Stop Blushing; Watch Video
- Naveen Polishetty's Rant on Why Staying Extra Hours in Office isn't Achievement is Going Viral
- All-New Suzuki Jimny Vs Jeep Compass: Compact SUV Spec Comparison 2018 - Specs, Price and Features
- Amazon Freedom Sale: OnePlus 6, Honor View 10, Oppo Realme 1 And More on Heavy Discounts
- Manmarziyaan Trailer: Despite Vicky Kaushal-Taapsee Pannu's Hot Chemistry, Abhishek Bachchan Stands Out
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...