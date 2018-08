IGNOU June 2018 Term End Result and Grade Card released at ignou.ac.in, Check Now!

IGNOU June 2018 Term End Result and Grade card have been released by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on its official website - ignou.ac.in . The IGNOU Term End Examinations for various courses were held in the month of June 2018.Candidates who had appeared for the term end examination must visit the official website to check and download the result by following the instructions mentioned below.Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.ignou.ac.in/Step 2 – Click on link ‘IGNOU declares Term End Result and Grade Card for June 2018’ on the home pageStep 3 – Click on ‘June 2018 Examination Result’ under ‘Term End’Step 4 – Enter your 9 digit Enrolment numberStep 5 – Click on SubmitStep 6 – Result will display on the screenStep 7 – Download the result and take a printout for future referenceThe Grade Card for BCA/ MCA/ MP/ MPB, BDP/ BA/ B.COM/ B.Sc/ ASSO Programmes and for other programmes has been released on the official website of IGNOU.BCA/ MCA/ MP/ MPB - https://gradecard.ignou.ac.in/gradecardM/Result.asp BDP/ BA/ .COM/ B.Sc/ ASSO Programmes - https://gradecard.ignou.ac.in/gradecardB/Result.asp Other Programmes - https://gradecard.ignou.ac.in/gradecardR/Result.asp