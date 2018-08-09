GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
IGNOU June 2018 Term End Result and Grade Card released at ignou.ac.in, Check Now!

The Grade Card for BCA/ MCA/ MP/ MPB, BDP/ BA/ B.COM/ B.Sc/ ASSO Programmes and for other programmes has been released on the official website of IGNOU.

Updated:August 9, 2018, 2:28 PM IST
(Image: News18.com)
IGNOU June 2018 Term End Result and Grade card have been released by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on its official website - ignou.ac.in. The IGNOU Term End Examinations for various courses were held in the month of June 2018.

Candidates who had appeared for the term end examination must visit the official website to check and download the result by following the instructions mentioned below.

How to check IGNOU June 2018 Term End Result:

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.ignou.ac.in/
Step 2 – Click on link ‘IGNOU declares Term End Result and Grade Card for June 2018’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘June 2018 Examination Result’ under ‘Term End’
Step 4 – Enter your 9 digit Enrolment number
Step 5 – Click on Submit
Step 6 – Result will display on the screen
Step 7 – Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Direct Link - https://ignouhall.ignou.ac.in/TEResult/TermEndJune18/TermEndJune18.asp

Candidates can visit the official website to download the Grade Card for respective courses by following the relevant urls given below:

BCA/ MCA/ MP/ MPB - https://gradecard.ignou.ac.in/gradecardM/Result.asp
BDP/ BA/ .COM/ B.Sc/ ASSO Programmes - https://gradecard.ignou.ac.in/gradecardB/Result.asp
Other Programmes - https://gradecard.ignou.ac.in/gradecardR/Result.asp

