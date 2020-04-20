IGNOU June Term End Exam 2020: Last Date to Submit Assignment Extended, Check Details at ignou.ac.in
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for submission of assignment for the June term-end exam (TEE) to May 31.
The varsity took the decision following the extension of coronavirus lockdown to May 3.
Earlier, the last date for submitting the projects was April 30.
In a separate notification, the university has said the last date for submission of the online exam form without late fee is May 15. Earlier, students were asked to submit their online examination form without late fee by April 30.
Till now, the varsity has not postponed the June term-end exams 2020.
The university has also asked its students to submit their assignments online.
To send the assignments, learners will have to scan their handwritten assignments and then send them to their respective regional centres via email. The university has made it clear that it would accept the assignments via the registered email address of the students.
Regional centres of IGNOU across the country will remain closed till May 3.
