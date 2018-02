IGNOU MPhil, PhD Entrance Exam Hall Ticket Released at ignou.ac.in, Exam on 4th March 2018

IGNOU MPhil, PhD Entrance Exam 2018 Hall Tickets have been released by the Indira Gandhi National Open University on its official website – ignou.ac.in. IGNOU is scheduled to conduct the Entrance Exam on Sunday, 4th March 2018 for candidates aspiring admissions to M.Phil and PhD courses.A total of 4026 candidates are expected to give the exam against 65 seats in M.Phil and 290 seats in PhD programmes. Candidates who have registered for the same can follow the instructions below and download their Admit Card:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://ignou.ac.in/ Step 2 – Click on the notification that reads,Step 3 – Click on ‘Hall Tickets for Entrance Examination of Mphil/Ph.D 2018’ Step 4 – Enter your 9-digit Control Number and click SubmitStep 5 – Download your Hall Ticket and take a printout for further referenceAs per the official website, any request for change of examination centre will not be entertained.The IGNOU MPhil, PhD Entrance Exam 2018 will be held from 10AM till 1PM, at IGNOU exam centres in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Thiruvananthapuram and Patna.Candidates must carry the Hall Ticket along with a photo Identity proof to facilitate easy verification process.IGNOU has also released the list of candidates who are eligible to appear for the entrance examination. The same can be accessed on the official website.