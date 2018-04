IGNOU Re-Registration 2018 Process Begins for July-2018 Session, Apply Before 31st May 2018

IGNOU Re-Registration 2018 process for July-2018 session has begun on the official website of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) – ignou.ac.in. Candidates pursuing various Undergraduate and Postgraduate degree programmes and diplomas from IGNOU must re-register for the upcoming year/semester starting in July 2018 cycle. Candidates can follow the instructions below and re-register on or before 31May 2018:Step 1 – Visit the official admissions web page of IGNOU - https://onlineadmission.ignou.ac.in/onlinerr/ Step 2 – Click on Apply Online Re-Registration Form Step 3 – Select your ProgrammeStep 4 – Enter your 9-digit Enrollment number and security code, and click on SubmitStep 5 – Fill the re-registration form and pay the applicable fee via Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking or ATM Card (PNB)Step 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further referenceDirect Link - https://onlineadmission.ignou.ac.in/onlinerr/StudentReRegistrationForm.aspx The online Re-Registration process is available for Indian Nationals online, Foreign students need to apply for re-registration offline. More information is available on IGNOU’s International Division webpage as given below: