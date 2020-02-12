IGNOU Releases B.Ed Admit Card 2020 for Jammu and Srinagar Region at ignou.ac.in

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the B.Ed examination admit card for the Jammu and Srinagar regions on February 12 (Wednesday). Candidates, who registered for the examination, can download their admit cards online from IGNOU’s official site (ignou.ac.in). IGNOU has re-scheduled the B.Ed examination dates for Jammu and Srinagar to be held at various centres across the regions on February 14 and February 15.

Candidates appearing for the B.Ed exam for the Jammu and Srinagar region need to bring a copy of their admit card to their allotted examination centre, failing to do which, they won’t be allowed to sit for the exam. Aspirants can download IGNOU B.Ed admit card 2020 via direct link here (https://ignouhall.ignou.ac.in/HallTickets/HALL1219/Hall1219.asp)

Here is how one can download the admit card:

· Visit the official website of the university (ignou.ac.in)

· Click on the link that reads, ‘Hall-Tickets for Re-schedule examination for B.ED Program (Jammu and Srinagar Regions)’ available on the home page

· A new page will appear on the screen

· Type in the candidate’s nine digit enrolment number

· Select respective program and press on submit option

· The admit card will appear on the screen

· Press download

· Take a print of the hall ticket thereafter

