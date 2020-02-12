Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Delhi result tally

00/70 seats

(36 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » India
1-min read

IGNOU Releases B.Ed Admit Card 2020 for Jammu and Srinagar Region at ignou.ac.in

Candidates appearing for the B.Ed exam for the Jammu and Srinagar region need to bring a copy of their admit card to their allotted examination centre, failing to do which, they won’t be allowed to sit for the exam.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 12, 2020, 2:26 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
IGNOU Releases B.Ed Admit Card 2020 for Jammu and Srinagar Region at ignou.ac.in
IGNOU campus. (File photo)

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the B.Ed examination admit card for the Jammu and Srinagar regions on February 12 (Wednesday). Candidates, who registered for the examination, can download their admit cards online from IGNOU’s official site (ignou.ac.in). IGNOU has re-scheduled the B.Ed examination dates for Jammu and Srinagar to be held at various centres across the regions on February 14 and February 15.

Candidates appearing for the B.Ed exam for the Jammu and Srinagar region need to bring a copy of their admit card to their allotted examination centre, failing to do which, they won’t be allowed to sit for the exam. Aspirants can download IGNOU B.Ed admit card 2020 via direct link here (https://ignouhall.ignou.ac.in/HallTickets/HALL1219/Hall1219.asp)

Here is how one can download the admit card:

· Visit the official website of the university (ignou.ac.in)

· Click on the link that reads, ‘Hall-Tickets for Re-schedule examination for B.ED Program (Jammu and Srinagar Regions)’ available on the home page

· A new page will appear on the screen

· Type in the candidate’s nine digit enrolment number

· Select respective program and press on submit option

· The admit card will appear on the screen

· Press download

· Take a print of the hall ticket thereafter

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram