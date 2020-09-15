IGNOU releases hall tickets for June 2020 TEE at ignou.ac.in

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released admit cards for June Term End Examination (TEE) 2020. The exams will be conducted from September 17 to October 16. It will be held following social distancing and other COVID-19 guidelines.

Those who have registered for June TEE 2020 can download their admit card from the official website of the IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

How to download June TEE 2020 admit cards

Step 1: Go to Google and in the search box, type IGNOU

Step 2: Click on the link for June 2020 Term End Examination

Step 3: Enter enrolment number and select course

Step 4: Click on Submit option

Step 5: Admit Card will appear on screen

Step 6: Download and take printout for exams

Candidates will not be allowed to take exams without the admit card. They should check that all the details printed on the hall ticket are correct. It carries information like name and roll number of the candidates, subject name and exam centre. In case there is any discrepancy, candidates should immediately reach out to authorities concerned for getting the error rectified.

Those who are not able to appear for the June TEE 2020 due to COVID-19 related reasons will get to take the December 2020 Term-End Examination.

The fee submitted by such candidates for June TEE 2020 will be adjusted for December 2020 TEE.

June 2020 TEE will be held in two sessions, morning session from 10 am to 1 pm and Evening Session from 2 pm to 5 pm.

“Students may note that there can be a possibility of last minute change of examination Centre due to Covid-19 situation or any other reason. In such a condition, the University will take appropriate remedial measures,” said the varsity in a notification.

http://www.ignou.ac.in/userfiles/DATE%20SHEET%2020_7_20%20(1).pdf

IGNOU June TEE 2020 was initially slated to take place from June 1 to June 27, but had to be deferred because of the COVID-19 situation.