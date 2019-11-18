IGNOU Releases Revised Schedule for December Term-End Exam at ignou.ac.in

The Indira Gandhi National Open University has published a revised schedule for IGNOU 2019 December term-end examination on Friday, November 15. The IGNOU December Examination 2019 date sheet was released was by the Indira Gandhi National Open University on its official website http://www.ignou.ac.in/.

Students who have filled in the application form for upcoming examination can visit the official website to download the IGNOU Examination 2019 date sheet for December term.

The exam conducted authority has changed examination dates keeping in mind the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections.

According to the official notification, "For students of B.Ed. (revised programme) appearing for the TEE, December 2019 in the Jammu and Srinagar region, a separate Date Sheet will be issued shortly". Students can download updated date sheet via direct link http://www.ignou.ac.in/userfiles/dtshf.pdf

IGNOU 2019 December term-end examination: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Look for Date sheet for Dec 2019 Term End Examination

Step 3: Click on IGNOU Date sheet for Dec 2019 Term End Examination

Step 4: A new window will open

Step 5: Download date sheet and keep a printout for future use

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), established by an Act of Parliament in 1985, has continuously striven to build an inclusive knowledge society through inclusive education. It has tried to increase the Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) by offering high-quality teaching through the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode.

