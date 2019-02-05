English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IGNOU Releases TEE Results; Check Details @ignou.ac.in
The University has also extended the last date to register for courses offered in the January 2019 session to February 11, 2019.
New Delhi: The Indira Gandhi National Open university (IGNOU) has declared the results for the Term End Examination (TEE) that took place in December 2018.Candidates can access the results on the official website.
Steps to follow to access the results:-
1. Go to IGNOU's official website.
2. Select the result tab on the homepage.
3. On the redirected page, click the 'Term End' on the left hand side.
4. Select the December 2018 TEE Result link.
5. Candidates can that view their results by entering their enrollment number.
In the event that the result cannot be accesses in the page, candidates should wait for some time and check again.
The University has also extended the last date to register for courses offered in the January 2019 session to February 11, 2019. Students who wish to enroll for any of the courses but missed the earlier deadline can complete the application process now.
