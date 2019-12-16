Take the pledge to vote

IGNOU Shifts Exam Centre from Jamia Millia Islamia Amid Tensions

Braving the freezing cold on Monday morning, hundreds of students, including a group of shirtless young men, poured into the streets outside the Jamia Millia University to protest the police action against their colleagues a day earlier.

PTI

December 16, 2019, 4:48 PM IST

Jamia Milia Islamia students protest to demand an independent inquiry into Sunday's violence inside the campus on Monday, December 16. (PTI)

New Delhi: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) shifted its examination centre from Jamia Millia Islamia to alternative venue in view of the tense situation there.

"The examination centre in Jamia Millia Islamia has been shifted to alternative places. Students are requested to check the website and the entire date sheet to reach the corresponding centres accordingly," a university official said.



