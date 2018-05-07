English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IHBAS Recruitment 2018: 32 Senior Resident and Senior Demonstrator Posts, Apply before 11th June 2018
Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 11th June 2018.
IHBAS Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 32 vacancies for the post of Senior Resident as per Residency scheme and Senior Demonstrator on Regular (Tenure basis) has begun on the official website of Institute of Human Behaviour Allied Sciences (IHBAS), Delhi - ihbas.delhigovt.nic.in.
Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 11th June 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for IHBAS Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://www.ihbas.delhigovt.nic.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Recruitment Notice for the Post of Senior Resident and Senior Demonstrator on Regular (Tenure Basis)’ on the bottom of the home page
Step 3 – Download the Application form and take a print out
Step 4 – Fill the application form and send it to the below mentioned address along with the demand draft for application fee and other required documents: ‘Offg. Joint Director (Admn.) IHBAS, Dilshad Garden, Delhi-110 095’
Direct Link - http://www.delhi.gov.in/wps/wcm/connect/d631c880454beef4a88aabe55f38377c/Senior_Resident_on_Tenure_basis__1_.pdf?MOD=AJPERES&lmod=-365068222
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.500
SC/ ST/ PH Category – NIL
IHBAS Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Senior Resident: 31
Sr. Resident (Psychiatry) – 12
Sr. Resident (Neurology) – 3
Sr. Resident (Neurosurgery) – 4
Sr. Resident (Microbiology) – 1
Sr. Resident (Neurochemistry) – 1
Sr. Resident (Neuro-Radiology) – 3
Sr. Resident (Neuro-Anesthesia) – 5
Sr. Resident (Emergency Laboratory) – 1
Sr. Resident (Neuro-psychopharmacology) – 1
Sr. Demonstrator (Neuropsychopharmacology) - 1
Eligibility Criteria:
Sr. Resident (Psychiatry)/ Sr. Resident (Neurology)/ Sr. Resident (Neurosurgery)/ Sr. Resident (Microbiology)/ Sr. Resident (Neurochemistry)/ Sr. Resident (Neuro-Radiology)/ Sr. Resident (Neuro-Anesthesia)/ Sr. Resident (Emergency Laboratory) – The applicant must possess Post Graduate Degree (MD/ MS/ DNB) in the concerned specialty from an MCI recognized Institution/ Medical College.
Sr. Resident (Neuro-psychopharmacology) - The applicant must possess Post Graduate Degree (MD) in Pathology/ Microbiology/ Biochemistry/ Laboratory Medicine) from an MCI recognized Institution/ Medical College.
Senior Demonstrator (Neuro-psychopharmacology) - The applicant must possess MSc degree in the respective discipline with one year experience.
Age Limit:
The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 33 to 40 years as on last date of receipt of applications. Age relaxation will be as per the norms stated in the official advertisement.
Pay Scale:
Senior Resident - Rs.67,700 - Rs.2,08,700
Senior Demonstrator - Rs.35,400 – Rs.1,12,400
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.
