IIESTS Shibpur Recruitment 2018: 109 Posts, Apply before 27th August 2018

IIESTS Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 109 vacancies for the post of Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor has begun on the official website of the Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIESTS), Shibpur - iiests.ac.in IIESTS is an institute of National Importance committed in teaching, research and development in academic units and aims to engage the selected candidates for various departments, schools and centres on contract basis. Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 27th August 2018, 5:00PM by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.iiests.ac.in Step 2 – Click on ‘Notifications’ on the right side of home pageStep 3 – Click on ‘Employment Notices’Step 4 – Click on ‘Employment Notice 2018’Step 5 – Click on link ‘Recruitment for the post of Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor (on contract)’Step 6 – Click on ‘Application format for faculty position’ linkStep 7 – an Excel file will displayStep 8 – Download the application form and take a print outStep 9 – Fill the application form with required detailsStep 10 – Send a set of photocopies of duly filled form, demand draft of application fee along with other required documents at the below mentioned address:The “Registrar, IIEST, Shibpur, WB -711103Direct Link - http://www.iiests.ac.in/index.php/iiest-employment-notices/797-employment-notice-2018/6352-recruitment-for-the-post-of-professor-associate-professor-and-assistant-professor-and-assistant-professor-on-contract Unreserved Category – Rs.600SC/ ST/ Internal Faculty Category - NILTotal Posts: 109Professor – 9Associate Professor – 20Assistant Professor & Assistant Professor (on Contract) - 80Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their qualification, experience, research and publication records and departmental requirement followed by an Interview.