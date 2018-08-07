English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
IIESTS Shibpur Recruitment 2018: 109 Posts, Apply before 27th August 2018
Vacancies for the post of Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor has begun on the official website of the Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIESTS).
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail
Loading...
IIESTS Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 109 vacancies for the post of Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor has begun on the official website of the Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIESTS), Shibpur - iiests.ac.in.
IIESTS is an institute of National Importance committed in teaching, research and development in academic units and aims to engage the selected candidates for various departments, schools and centres on contract basis. Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 27th August 2018, 5:00PM by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for IIESTS Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.iiests.ac.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Notifications’ on the right side of home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘Employment Notices’
Step 4 – Click on ‘Employment Notice 2018’
Step 5 – Click on link ‘Recruitment for the post of Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor (on contract)’
Step 6 – Click on ‘Application format for faculty position’ link
Step 7 – an Excel file will display
Step 8 – Download the application form and take a print out
Step 9 – Fill the application form with required details
Step 10 – Send a set of photocopies of duly filled form, demand draft of application fee along with other required documents at the below mentioned address:
The “Registrar, IIEST, Shibpur, WB -711103
Direct Link - http://www.iiests.ac.in/index.php/iiest-employment-notices/797-employment-notice-2018/6352-recruitment-for-the-post-of-professor-associate-professor-and-assistant-professor-and-assistant-professor-on-contract
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.600
SC/ ST/ Internal Faculty Category - NIL
IIESTS Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 109
Professor – 9
Associate Professor – 20
Assistant Professor & Assistant Professor (on Contract) - 80
Eligibility Criteria:
Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:
Official Advertisement:
http://www.iiests.ac.in/images/all_pdf2/Detail-Adverisement_-_Faculty-positions.pdf
Selection Process:
Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their qualification, experience, research and publication records and departmental requirement followed by an Interview.
Also Watch
IIESTS is an institute of National Importance committed in teaching, research and development in academic units and aims to engage the selected candidates for various departments, schools and centres on contract basis. Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 27th August 2018, 5:00PM by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for IIESTS Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.iiests.ac.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Notifications’ on the right side of home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘Employment Notices’
Step 4 – Click on ‘Employment Notice 2018’
Step 5 – Click on link ‘Recruitment for the post of Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor (on contract)’
Step 6 – Click on ‘Application format for faculty position’ link
Step 7 – an Excel file will display
Step 8 – Download the application form and take a print out
Step 9 – Fill the application form with required details
Step 10 – Send a set of photocopies of duly filled form, demand draft of application fee along with other required documents at the below mentioned address:
The “Registrar, IIEST, Shibpur, WB -711103
Direct Link - http://www.iiests.ac.in/index.php/iiest-employment-notices/797-employment-notice-2018/6352-recruitment-for-the-post-of-professor-associate-professor-and-assistant-professor-and-assistant-professor-on-contract
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.600
SC/ ST/ Internal Faculty Category - NIL
IIESTS Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 109
Professor – 9
Associate Professor – 20
Assistant Professor & Assistant Professor (on Contract) - 80
Eligibility Criteria:
Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:
Official Advertisement:
http://www.iiests.ac.in/images/all_pdf2/Detail-Adverisement_-_Faculty-positions.pdf
Selection Process:
Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their qualification, experience, research and publication records and departmental requirement followed by an Interview.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
-
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
-
Monday 06 August , 2018
Boottleggers Turn Into Milk Sellers in Delhi's Sangam Vihar
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Donald Trump Calls Media 'Fake Fake Disgusting Media'
-
Monday 30 July , 2018
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
California Fire: 100,000 Acres Engulfed by Wildfire in California
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Monday 06 August , 2018 Boottleggers Turn Into Milk Sellers in Delhi's Sangam Vihar
Friday 03 August , 2018 Donald Trump Calls Media 'Fake Fake Disgusting Media'
Monday 30 July , 2018 What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
Tuesday 31 July , 2018 California Fire: 100,000 Acres Engulfed by Wildfire in California
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Mira Rajput Makes Acting Debut With Anti-Ageing Cream Commercial, Gets Brutally Trolled
- Rabindranath Tagore's Conversations With Mahatma Gandhi on Nationalism Is a Debate We All Need to Read
- With Karwaan, Dulquer Salmaan Takes a Safe Route into Bollywood and It is Really Wise
- When an Orphan & Black Slave Got Together to Create Masterpiece Called 'Jack Daniels'
- Amazon India Announces 'Freedom Sale' From August 9: Here's Everything You Need To Need To Know
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...