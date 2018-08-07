GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

IIESTS Shibpur Recruitment 2018: 109 Posts, Apply before 27th August 2018

Vacancies for the post of Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor has begun on the official website of the Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIESTS).

Contributor Content

Updated:August 7, 2018, 6:20 PM IST
IIESTS Shibpur Recruitment 2018: 109 Posts, Apply before 27th August 2018
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail
IIESTS Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 109 vacancies for the post of Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor has begun on the official website of the Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIESTS), Shibpur - iiests.ac.in.

IIESTS is an institute of National Importance committed in teaching, research and development in academic units and aims to engage the selected candidates for various departments, schools and centres on contract basis. Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 27th August 2018, 5:00PM by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for IIESTS Recruitment 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.iiests.ac.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Notifications’ on the right side of home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘Employment Notices’
Step 4 – Click on ‘Employment Notice 2018’
Step 5 – Click on link ‘Recruitment for the post of Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor (on contract)’
Step 6 – Click on ‘Application format for faculty position’ link
Step 7 – an Excel file will display
Step 8 – Download the application form and take a print out
Step 9 – Fill the application form with required details
Step 10 – Send a set of photocopies of duly filled form, demand draft of application fee along with other required documents at the below mentioned address:

The “Registrar, IIEST, Shibpur, WB -711103

Direct Link - http://www.iiests.ac.in/index.php/iiest-employment-notices/797-employment-notice-2018/6352-recruitment-for-the-post-of-professor-associate-professor-and-assistant-professor-and-assistant-professor-on-contract

Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.600
SC/ ST/ Internal Faculty Category - NIL

IIESTS Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 109
Professor – 9
Associate Professor – 20
Assistant Professor & Assistant Professor (on Contract) - 80

Eligibility Criteria:
Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:

Official Advertisement:
http://www.iiests.ac.in/images/all_pdf2/Detail-Adverisement_-_Faculty-positions.pdf

Selection Process:
Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their qualification, experience, research and publication records and departmental requirement followed by an Interview.

| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Read full article
