1-min read

IIFT 2019 Registration Date Extended to 24th September, Exam on 2nd December 2018

IIFT is scheduled to organize the written test on 2nd December 2018 between 10:00 AM to 12:00 noon for candidates seeking admissions to MBA (International Business) 2019-21.

Contributor Content

Updated:September 17, 2018, 12:38 PM IST
IIFT 2019 Registration Date Extended to 24th September, Exam on 2nd December 2018
Illustration by MIr Suhail/News18
IIFT 2019 Registration closing date has been extended till 24th September 2018 by the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) on its official website – iift.ac.in. IIFT has released an official notification which cites the reason for this extension as “extensive requests received from students of flood-affected areas from many parts of India.”

Interested candidates can follow the instructions below and apply online on or before 24th September 2018:

How to register for IIFT MBA (IB) 2019?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://tedu.iift.ac.in/iift/index.php
Step 2 – Click on ‘Admissions 2019: MBA (IB) 2019-21 Application Form’ link under ‘Latest updates’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘Apply Now’
Step 4 – Register yourself first
Step 5 – Fill the details and click on submit
Step 6 – Login with required credentials
Step 7 – Fill the form, pay online fee and complete the application process
Step 8 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference

Application Fee:

Unreserved Category – Rs.1,650
SC/ ST/ PWD Category – Rs.825

Eligibility Criteria:

The applicant must possess Bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognized University or Institution with minimum 50% marks for General category candidates and 45% marks for SC, ST and PWD categories.
Candidates must visit the official website to ascertain their eligibility criteria and fee structure at the below mentioned url:

https://iiftreg.onlinereg.in/documents/mba-ib-2019-21-prospectus.pdf
