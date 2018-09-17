English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IIFT 2019 Registration Date Extended to 24th September, Exam on 2nd December 2018
IIFT is scheduled to organize the written test on 2nd December 2018 between 10:00 AM to 12:00 noon for candidates seeking admissions to MBA (International Business) 2019-21.
Illustration by MIr Suhail/News18
IIFT 2019 Registration closing date has been extended till 24th September 2018 by the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) on its official website – iift.ac.in. IIFT has released an official notification which cites the reason for this extension as “extensive requests received from students of flood-affected areas from many parts of India.”
IIFT is scheduled to organize the written test on 2nd December 2018 between 10:00 AM to 12:00 noon for candidates seeking admissions to MBA (International Business) 2019-21. Interested candidates can follow the instructions below and apply online on or before 24th September 2018:
How to register for IIFT MBA (IB) 2019?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://tedu.iift.ac.in/iift/index.php
Step 2 – Click on ‘Admissions 2019: MBA (IB) 2019-21 Application Form’ link under ‘Latest updates’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘Apply Now’
Step 4 – Register yourself first
Step 5 – Fill the details and click on submit
Step 6 – Login with required credentials
Step 7 – Fill the form, pay online fee and complete the application process
Step 8 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.1,650
SC/ ST/ PWD Category – Rs.825
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess Bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognized University or Institution with minimum 50% marks for General category candidates and 45% marks for SC, ST and PWD categories.
Candidates must visit the official website to ascertain their eligibility criteria and fee structure at the below mentioned url:
https://iiftreg.onlinereg.in/documents/mba-ib-2019-21-prospectus.pdf
