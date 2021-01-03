IIFT 2020 Application Correction Facility To Close Today, check at iift.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the IIFT 2021 application form correction window on January 1, 2021. Today, January 3, is the last day to make corrections in the application form. Candidates can make changes till 11:50 PM. It must be noted that the authorities will not entertain any request for changes in the application form after January 3.

This facility has enabled students to replace the documents uploaded previously in case an error has been found. Candidates who have earlier registered to appear in the examination are also allowed to raise queries regarding the payment of fee, issues in payment, document verification, among others.

As per the official schedule, the IIFT 2021 admit card will be released at the official website on January 11, 2021. The examination is scheduled to be held as a computer-based test across 70 cities in India on January 24, 2021. The exam will be conducted in the evening shift from 3 PM to 5 PM.

Candidates aspiring to take admission in MBA programme offered at the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade Delhi, Kolkata and Kakinada campuses will have to appear in IIFT exam 2021.

IIFT 2021 Application Form: How to make changes

The IIFT 2021 application form correction window is open only for registered candidates. The steps mentioned below can be followed in order to make changes, if required.

● Visit the NTA-IIFT official website- iift.nta.nic.in

● Right-click on 'Fill Application Form’

● Key in application number and password

● A new page will open

● The IIFT 20201 application form will be displayed on the computer screen

● Click on ‘application form correction' tab

● Select query type (if any)

● In case an error is found, make the changes in the application form of IIFT and attach supporting documents

● Click on the 'Submit' tab to save the changes

Candidates will not be allowed to carry stationery items such as pens, pencils, papers etc., to the examination hall. In addition to this, electronic devices such as mobile phones, digital watches etc. are also prohibited at the exam centre.