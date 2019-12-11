IIFT 2020 Result Expected Shortly at iift.nta.nic.in, Steps to Check Score
The NTA conducted first IIFT MBA (International Business) 2020-22 Entrance Examination on December 1, 2019. The examination was conducted in 41 Cities in 86 Centres.
The National Testing Agency will announce IIFT 2020 result on Wednesday, December 11. The NTA IIFT Result 2020 will be declared by National Testing Agency on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade entrance examination can check their results from the official website once released. The NTA conducted first IIFT MBA (International Business) 2020-22 Entrance Examination on December 1, 2019. The examination was conducted in 41 Cities in 86 Centres. The numbers of candidates registered were 39,752. This was a Computer Based Test, for the first time.
IIFT MBA 2020 Result: How to check
Step 1: Log on to the official website
Step 2: Look for a tab 'IIFT 2020 result' and click on it
Step 3: Enter registration number and password
Step 4: Download the IIFT MBA Result 2020 and keep a copy for future use.
The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) has entrusted the responsibility of conducting MBA (International Business) a six-trimester general management programme with a focus on International Business for developing a competent cadre of business executives to meet the country’s growing requirements for trained personnel in the field of International Business Management from 2020 onwards.
Earlier this Examination was conducted by Indian Institute of Foreign Trade IIFT (Deemed University).
