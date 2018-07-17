English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
IIFT MBA Entrance Exam 2019 on December 2, Know the Eligibility Criteria and Selection Process
As per a notification released on the official website, the Master of Business Administration (MBA) International Business (IB) Entrance Examination 2019 is scheduled to be organized on December 2.
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
IIFT MBA Entrance Exam 2019 Date has been released by the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade on its official website - tedu.iift.ac.in.
As per a notification released on the official website, the Master of Business Administration (MBA) International Business (IB) Entrance Examination 2019 is scheduled to be organized on December 2.
‘This year entrance Exam of MBA (IB) 2019-21 program is scheduled on 2nd December 2018, ’ read the notice.
The detailed notification regarding MBA Entrance Exam 2019-21 is expected to be updated soon on the official website; hence candidates seeking admissions in the same must keep a close tab on the official website to stay abreast with the registration process.
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicants must possess a Bachelor’s degree of minimum 3 years in any discipline from a recognized University. Final year candidates are also eligible to apply for the entrance exam.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Written Test, Essay write up, Group Discussion and an Interview.
The selection of Foreign Nationals/ NRIs/ Children of NRIs will be done on the basis of General Management Aptitude Test (GMAT).
IIFT MBA Entrance Exam 2019:
The IIFT MBA Entrance Exam 2019 will be a multiple choice objective type test and will comprise of questions on English Comprehension, General Knowledge & Awareness, Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Analysis. The medium will be English and candidates will be given 2 hours to attempt the entrance exam.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
