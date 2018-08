IIFT MBA (IB) 2019 Registration Begins at tedu.iift.ac.in, Register Before 14th September 2018

IIFT MBA (IB) 2019 Registration process has begun on the official website of the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade - tedu.iift.ac.in . The written test for candidates seeking admissions to MBA (International Business) in the academic year 2019-21 is scheduled to take place on 2nd December 2018 between 10:00 AM to 12:00 noon at various centers. Candidates who wish to apply for IIFT MBA (IB) Entrance Exam 2018 must complete the registration process on or before 14th September 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http ://tedu.iift.ac.in/iift/index.php Step 2 – Click on ‘Admissions 2019: MBA (IB) 2019-21 Application Form’ link under ‘Latest updates’ on the home pageStep 3 – Click on ‘Apply Now’Step 4 – Register yourself firstStep 5 – Fill the details and click on submitStep 6 – Login with required credentialsStep 7 – Fill the form, pay online fee and complete the application processStep 8 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future referenceDirect Link for Registration - https://iift.onlinereg.in/reglive18/iift/index Direct Link for Login - https://iift.onlinereg.in/reglive18/iift/Login Unreserved Category – Rs.1,650SC/ ST/ PWD Category – Rs.825The applicant must possess Bachelor's degree of minimum 3 years duration in any discipline with at least 50% marks and 45% marks in case for SC, ST and PWD categories.Candidates must visit the official website to ascertain their eligibility criteria and fee structure at the below mentioned url:AhmedabadAllahabadBengaluruBhubaneshwarChandigarhChennaiCoimbatoreDehradunDelhiGuwahatiHyderabadIndoreJaipurJamshedpurKochiKolkataLucknowMumbaiNagpurVisakhapatnamThe IIFT MBA (IB) Entrance Exam 2018 will be a multiple choice objective type written test in English and the duration of the same will be 120 minutes. The test will comprise of questions on English Grammar, Vocabulary and Comprehension, General Knowledge &Current Affairs, Logical Reasoning, Data Interpretation and Quantitative Analysis.Last date to apply online – 14th September 2018Last date to apply online and to submit GMAT score for Foreign Nationals/NRIs – 15th February 2019Date of Admit Card download – 16th November 2018Date of Written Examination – 2nd December 2018Important Documents which candidates need to bring at the time of examination is given as below:1. Passport2. Election ID card3. Aadhar Card4. PAN Card5. Driving License