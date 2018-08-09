GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

IIFT MBA (IB) 2019 Registration Begins at tedu.iift.ac.in, Register Before 14th September 2018

The written test for candidates seeking admissions to MBA (International Business) in the academic year 2019-21 is scheduled to take place on 2nd December 2018 between 10:00 AM to 12:00 noon at various centers.

Contributor Content

Updated:August 9, 2018, 10:54 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
IIFT MBA (IB) 2019 Registration Begins at tedu.iift.ac.in, Register Before 14th September 2018
Screen grab f the official website of IIFT.
Loading...
IIFT MBA (IB) 2019 Registration process has begun on the official website of the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade - tedu.iift.ac.in. The written test for candidates seeking admissions to MBA (International Business) in the academic year 2019-21 is scheduled to take place on 2nd December 2018 between 10:00 AM to 12:00 noon at various centers. Candidates who wish to apply for IIFT MBA (IB) Entrance Exam 2018 must complete the registration process on or before 14th September 2018 by following the instructions given below:

How to register for IIFT MBA (IB) 2019?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://tedu.iift.ac.in/iift/index.php

Step 2 – Click on ‘Admissions 2019: MBA (IB) 2019-21 Application Form’ link under ‘Latest updates’ on the home page

Step 3 – Click on ‘Apply Now’

Step 4 – Register yourself first

Step 5 – Fill the details and click on submit

Step 6 – Login with required credentials

Step 7 – Fill the form, pay online fee and complete the application process

Step 8 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference



Direct Link for Registration - https://iift.onlinereg.in/reglive18/iift/index

Direct Link for Login - https://iift.onlinereg.in/reglive18/iift/Login


Application Fee:

Unreserved Category – Rs.1,650

SC/ ST/ PWD Category – Rs.825



Eligibility Criteria:

The applicant must possess Bachelor's degree of minimum 3 years duration in any discipline with at least 50% marks and 45% marks in case for SC, ST and PWD categories.

Candidates must visit the official website to ascertain their eligibility criteria and fee structure at the below mentioned url:

https://iiftreg.onlinereg.in/documents/mba-ib-2019-21-prospectus.pdf
Centers of Examination:

Ahmedabad

Allahabad

Bengaluru

Bhubaneshwar

Chandigarh

Chennai

Coimbatore

Dehradun

Delhi

Guwahati

Hyderabad

Indore

Jaipur

Jamshedpur

Kochi

Kolkata

Lucknow

Mumbai

Nagpur

Visakhapatnam



Pattern of Entrance Test:

The IIFT MBA (IB) Entrance Exam 2018 will be a multiple choice objective type written test in English and the duration of the same will be 120 minutes. The test will comprise of questions on English Grammar, Vocabulary and Comprehension, General Knowledge &Current Affairs, Logical Reasoning, Data Interpretation and Quantitative Analysis.



Important Dates:

Last date to apply online – 14th September 2018

Last date to apply online and to submit GMAT score for Foreign Nationals/NRIs – 15th February 2019

Date of Admit Card download – 16th November 2018

Date of Written Examination – 2nd December 2018

Important Documents which candidates need to bring at the time of examination is given as below:

1. Passport

2. Election ID card

3. Aadhar Card

4. PAN Card

5. Driving License

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Dravidian Icon M Karunanidhi Laid to Rest Next to Mentor Anna; Chennai Bids Teary Farewell

Dravidian Icon M Karunanidhi Laid to Rest Next to Mentor Anna; Chennai Bids Teary Farewell

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...