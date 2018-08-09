English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
IIFT MBA (IB) 2019 Registration Begins at tedu.iift.ac.in, Register Before 14th September 2018
The written test for candidates seeking admissions to MBA (International Business) in the academic year 2019-21 is scheduled to take place on 2nd December 2018 between 10:00 AM to 12:00 noon at various centers.
Screen grab f the official website of IIFT.
IIFT MBA (IB) 2019 Registration process has begun on the official website of the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade - tedu.iift.ac.in. The written test for candidates seeking admissions to MBA (International Business) in the academic year 2019-21 is scheduled to take place on 2nd December 2018 between 10:00 AM to 12:00 noon at various centers. Candidates who wish to apply for IIFT MBA (IB) Entrance Exam 2018 must complete the registration process on or before 14th September 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to register for IIFT MBA (IB) 2019?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://tedu.iift.ac.in/iift/index.php
Step 2 – Click on ‘Admissions 2019: MBA (IB) 2019-21 Application Form’ link under ‘Latest updates’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘Apply Now’
Step 4 – Register yourself first
Step 5 – Fill the details and click on submit
Step 6 – Login with required credentials
Step 7 – Fill the form, pay online fee and complete the application process
Step 8 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link for Registration - https://iift.onlinereg.in/reglive18/iift/index
Direct Link for Login - https://iift.onlinereg.in/reglive18/iift/Login
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.1,650
SC/ ST/ PWD Category – Rs.825
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess Bachelor's degree of minimum 3 years duration in any discipline with at least 50% marks and 45% marks in case for SC, ST and PWD categories.
Candidates must visit the official website to ascertain their eligibility criteria and fee structure at the below mentioned url:
https://iiftreg.onlinereg.in/documents/mba-ib-2019-21-prospectus.pdf
Centers of Examination:
Ahmedabad
Allahabad
Bengaluru
Bhubaneshwar
Chandigarh
Chennai
Coimbatore
Dehradun
Delhi
Guwahati
Hyderabad
Indore
Jaipur
Jamshedpur
Kochi
Kolkata
Lucknow
Mumbai
Nagpur
Visakhapatnam
Pattern of Entrance Test:
The IIFT MBA (IB) Entrance Exam 2018 will be a multiple choice objective type written test in English and the duration of the same will be 120 minutes. The test will comprise of questions on English Grammar, Vocabulary and Comprehension, General Knowledge &Current Affairs, Logical Reasoning, Data Interpretation and Quantitative Analysis.
Important Dates:
Last date to apply online – 14th September 2018
Last date to apply online and to submit GMAT score for Foreign Nationals/NRIs – 15th February 2019
Date of Admit Card download – 16th November 2018
Date of Written Examination – 2nd December 2018
Important Documents which candidates need to bring at the time of examination is given as below:
1. Passport
2. Election ID card
3. Aadhar Card
4. PAN Card
5. Driving License
Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Bootleggers Turn Into Milk Sellers in Delhi's Sangam Vihar
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
Dravidian Icon M Karunanidhi Laid to Rest Next to Mentor Anna; Chennai Bids Teary Farewell
Thursday 26 July , 2018
Impending Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's Life: A Timeline
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
Watch: Dignitaries Pay Tribute to 'KALAIGNAR'
Tuesday 07 August , 2018
Sunset in Chennai: DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi No More
