IIITL Recruitment 2018: 13 Non-Teaching Posts, Apply Before May 4
IIIT-Lucknow, aims to fill 13 non-teaching vacancies viz Deputy Registrar, Assistant Registrar, Junior Superintendent, Junior Technical Superintendent, Junior Engineer, Junior Assistant, Junior Technician (Library) and Junior Technician.
IITL Recruitment 2018 application process has begun on the official website of Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Lucknow - iiitl.iiita.ac.in/.
IIITL aims to fill 13 non-teaching vacancies viz Deputy Registrar, Assistant Registrar, Junior Superintendent, Junior Technical Superintendent, Junior Engineer, Junior Assistant, Junior Technician (Library) and Junior Technician. Interested and eligible candidates must follow the instructions below and apply for the relevant post on or before 4th May 2018.
How to Apply:
Step 1: Visit the official website - https://iiitl.iiita.ac.in/
Step 2: Click on the Recruitment tab
Step 3: Click on Apply Online, fill the application form and pay the application fee
Step 4: Download the confirmation page and take a printout
Step 5: Send the application form along with all other relevant documents duly self attested via Speed Post or Registered post to the below mentioned address:
'Deputy Registrar, Establishment Section, Administration Building, IIIT Allahabad - 211015(U.P) India'
Application Fee:
Deputy Registrar and Assistant Registrar - Rs 1,000
Junior Superintendent, Junior Technical Superintendent, Junior Engineer, Junior Assistant, Junior Technician (Library) and Junior Technician - Rs 500
SC/ ST/ PWD Candidates - NIL
Vacancy Details:
Total Posts - 13
Deputy Registrar -1
Assistant Registrar -2
Junior Superintendent -2
Junior Technical Superintendent -1
Junior Engineer -2
Junior Assistant -2
Junior Technician (Library) -1
Junior Technician -2
Eligibility Criteria:
Deputy Registrar - The applicant must possess Post Graduate Degree with at least 55% marks.
Assistant Registrar - The applicant must possess Post Graduate Degree with at least 55% marks and must have excellent Academic Records.
Junior Superintendent - The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree with 6 years of experience in relevant area.
Junior Technical Superintendent - The applicant must possess Degree in B.E/ B.Tech in Computer Science / Information Technology/ Electronics and Communication Engineering or MSC (IT/ CS)/ MCA.
Junior Engineer - The applicant must possess Degree in Engineering with 2 years experience.
Junior Assistant - The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree with knowledge of Computer operations.
Junior Technician (Library) - The applicant must possess Degree from recognized University with Diploma in Library Science.
Junior Technician - The applicant must possess Diploma in Engineering or Bachelor's Degree with 2 years of experience.
Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:
https://recruitment.iiita.ac.in/iiitl/nonteachingjob/Advertisement%20for%20IIIT%20Lucknow.pdf
Age Limit:
Deputy Registrar - 55 years
Assistant Registrar - 45 years
Junior Superintendent, Junior Technical Superintendent and Junior Engineer - 32 years
Junior Assistant , Junior Technician (Library) and Junior Technician - 27 years.
Pay Scale:
Deputy Registrar - Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100 plus grade pay of Rs 7,600
Assistant Registrar - Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100 plus grade pay of Rs 5,400
Junior Superintendent - Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800 plus grade pay of Rs 4,200
Junior Technical Superintendent - Rs 9300 to Rs 34,800 plus grade pay of Rs 4,200
Junior Engineer - Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800 plus grade pay of Rs 4,200
Junior Assistant - Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200 plus grade pay of Rs 2,000
Junior Technician (Library) - Rs 5200 to Rs 20,200 plus grade pay of Rs 2,000
Junior Technician - Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200 plus grade pay of Rs 2,000
Selection Process:
The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of Personal Interview.
For detailed information, applicants are advised to go official advertisement link: https://recruitment.iiita.ac.in/iiitl/nonteachingjob/Advertisement%20for%20IIIT%20Lucknow.pdf
