IIITL Recruitment 2018: 13 Non-Teaching Posts, Apply Before May 4

IITL Recruitment 2018 application process has begun on the official website of Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Lucknow - iiitl.iiita.ac.in/.IIITL aims to fill 13 non-teaching vacancies viz Deputy Registrar, Assistant Registrar, Junior Superintendent, Junior Technical Superintendent, Junior Engineer, Junior Assistant, Junior Technician (Library) and Junior Technician. Interested and eligible candidates must follow the instructions below and apply for the relevant post on or before 4th May 2018.Step 1: Visit the official website - https://iiitl.iiita.ac.in/Step 2: Click on the Recruitment tabStep 3: Click on Apply Online, fill the application form and pay the application feeStep 4: Download the confirmation page and take a printoutStep 5: Send the application form along with all other relevant documents duly self attested via Speed Post or Registered post to the below mentioned address:'Deputy Registrar, Establishment Section, Administration Building, IIIT Allahabad - 211015(U.P) India'Deputy Registrar and Assistant Registrar - Rs 1,000Junior Superintendent, Junior Technical Superintendent, Junior Engineer, Junior Assistant, Junior Technician (Library) and Junior Technician - Rs 500SC/ ST/ PWD Candidates - NILTotal Posts - 13Deputy Registrar -1Assistant Registrar -2Junior Superintendent -2Junior Technical Superintendent -1Junior Engineer -2Junior Assistant -2Junior Technician (Library) -1Junior Technician -2Eligibility Criteria:Deputy Registrar - The applicant must possess Post Graduate Degree with at least 55% marks.Assistant Registrar - The applicant must possess Post Graduate Degree with at least 55% marks and must have excellent Academic Records.Junior Superintendent - The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree with 6 years of experience in relevant area.Junior Technical Superintendent - The applicant must possess Degree in B.E/ B.Tech in Computer Science / Information Technology/ Electronics and Communication Engineering or MSC (IT/ CS)/ MCA.Junior Engineer - The applicant must possess Degree in Engineering with 2 years experience.Junior Assistant - The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree with knowledge of Computer operations.Junior Technician (Library) - The applicant must possess Degree from recognized University with Diploma in Library Science.Junior Technician - The applicant must possess Diploma in Engineering or Bachelor's Degree with 2 years of experience.Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:https://recruitment.iiita.ac.in/iiitl/nonteachingjob/Advertisement%20for%20IIIT%20Lucknow.pdfDeputy Registrar - 55 yearsAssistant Registrar - 45 yearsJunior Superintendent, Junior Technical Superintendent and Junior Engineer - 32 yearsJunior Assistant , Junior Technician (Library) and Junior Technician - 27 years.Deputy Registrar - Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100 plus grade pay of Rs 7,600Assistant Registrar - Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100 plus grade pay of Rs 5,400Junior Superintendent - Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800 plus grade pay of Rs 4,200Junior Technical Superintendent - Rs 9300 to Rs 34,800 plus grade pay of Rs 4,200Junior Engineer - Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800 plus grade pay of Rs 4,200Junior Assistant - Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200 plus grade pay of Rs 2,000Junior Technician (Library) - Rs 5200 to Rs 20,200 plus grade pay of Rs 2,000Junior Technician - Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200 plus grade pay of Rs 2,000The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of Personal Interview.For detailed information, applicants are advised to go official advertisement link: https://recruitment.iiita.ac.in/iiitl/nonteachingjob/Advertisement%20for%20IIIT%20Lucknow.pdf