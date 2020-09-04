IIM-A Placement: Highest Domestic Pay up 35%, Average Offer Rises 10% Despite Covid-19 Gloom

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad's one year MBA programme for executives, known as the full-time Post Graduate Programme in Management for Executives (PGPX), has seen a 35 per cent increase in the highest domestic package. The final placement procedure concluded with the highest domestic maximum earning potential (MEP) being extended at Rs 81 lakh, as opposed to the Rs 60 lakh last year, as per the B-school's audited placement report, accessed by Business Standard.

MEP is the aggregate of the total guaranteed cash constituent, highest possible-linked variable pay and all other components of salary that constitute the offer, which also has long term compensation, including PF, gratuity and other benefits. While the highest domestic MEP was Rs 81 lakh, the average domestic MEP for the programme was at R 33.3 lakh. This has increased by around 10 percent from the previous year when it led to an average domestic MEP of Rs 30.35 lakh. But in what may be a coronavirus-related fallout, unlike last year when the programme saw the highest international MEP of $109,666, this year, no such international offers were made.

IIM Ahmedabad abides by the Indian Placement Reporting Standards (IPRS) and under this, the process of the placements is audited by an external agency. The process concluded in July and the institute put out the report recently.

Recruiters included firms like AB InBev, Accenture, Amazon, Bank of America, Bharti Airtel, Citi, Deloitte, EY, Genpact, Honeywell, ICICI Bank, L&T Infotech, Microsoft, Mastercard, PwC, Schindler, Shell, Udaan and Zensar among others. Out of these Genpact made the maximum number of offers. Students graduating from the PGX took on a sum of 120 offers from firms from a range of sectors, including Consulting, BFSI, Conglomerates, FMCG, E-Commerce IT and ITES, Energy, Logistics, Pharma, and Manufacturing. A sector-wise break-up showed that Information Technology (IT) companies constituted the biggest sector in terms of job offers made, with 42 students accepting offers in the final placement process.

Responding to the completion of the placements, Amit Karna, Chairperson of the Placement Committee at IIM-A, told the publication that this year, the campus witnessed more than 20 new recruiters from across sectors, who were able to hire the best talent for their organisational requirements.