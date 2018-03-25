English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IIM-Ahmedabad Raises Post Graduate Management Program Fee to Rs 22 Lakh
The institute had last year raised the fee for the two-year programme to Rs 21 lakh from Rs 19.5 lakh.
File photo pf IIM Ahmedabad. (Representative image)
Ahmedabad: The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A) on Sunday raised the fee of its
flagship post-graduate program (PGP) in management for 2018-20 to Rs 22 lakh from Rs 21 lakh.
The institute's director Erol D'Souza gave the information while talking to reporters on the sidelines of its 53rd convocation here.
D'Souza said the IIM-A Board, which met earlier on Sunday, decided to increase the fee.
"There was a discussion with regard to the fee. Like every year, there will be a rise in fee. In line with inflation, we shall be raising it by five per cent. For PGP program the new fee will be Rs 22 lakh for two years. There will be five per cent increase in PGPX (Post Graduate Programme for Executives) fee as well," he said.
At the convocation, chief guest Janmejaya Sinha, chairman, Boston Consulting Group - Asia Pacific, shared his six "life lessons" in his address.
One of these lessons, he said, is that one should build on one's strengths rather than spend the life trying to fix the weaknesses.
"Enhance your strengths. Be the best that you can be in the areas that you are good. Contain your weaknesses to acceptable levels but don't try and make your weaknesses into
strength," he said.
He advised fresh graduates not to become a "victim" and waste time complaining.
Empathy is an important quality for leadership, he said. "Empathy is important when leading -- train yourself from the start," he said.
Sinha also said that they should never lose friends, and try and contain stress.
"Try and convert anxiety into actions in your control and you will feel more in control and balanced," he said.
